New Ways of Inciting Unity Among Russian Troops: A Fresh Perspective

A recently emerged video has shed light on a controversial hazing ritual within the Russian military, revealing a surprising twist to an age-old practice. In this shocking display, a Russian brigade commander from the 4th Tank Division near Moscow is seen forcing naked soldiers to pluck grass, while also subjecting them to physical abuse with batons. This hazing ritual has caused uproar even among troops who are accustomed to the harsh treatment prevalent in Russia’s military.

The video, which was originally shared by Russian outlet Mobilization News and later by an Estonian blogger in London who covers the war in Ukraine, features soldiers criticizing the hazing while being forced to participate. The soldiers express their anger and concern, noting the detrimental effects such rituals have on morale. One soldier flatly states, “They called the military police and stripped the men naked… People are furious that he’s torturing people,” and another soldier adds, “Fuck that guy.”

Although the origins and timing of the video remain uncertain, analysis of the building and surrounding geography indicates that it is likely the 4th Guards Tank Division’s base in Naro-Fominsk, located outside of Moscow. This division has faced significant losses during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Hazing, also known as dedovshchina, has a long and tumultuous history within the Russian military, often targeting lower-ranking soldiers. This practice has contributed to difficulties in recruiting young men, as they fear mistreatment and harm from fellow soldiers. The Russian government attempted to address this issue in 2008 with a series of reforms aimed at eradicating hazing.

Interestingly, the soldiers narrating the video express a growing resistance to such behavior, warning that continued hazing may lead to mutiny. “They’ll get a mutiny if they keep going that way,” one soldier explains, emphasizing that everyone has their limits.

While the original article focused on the shocking nature of the video and the ongoing problem of hazing in the Russian military, this fresh perspective highlights the unexpected defiance and resilience brewing among the soldiers themselves. It raises questions about the potential for change within the military culture and the significance of unity among troops. The video serves as a catalyst for important discussions surrounding the treatment of soldiers and the long-standing tradition of hazing.

