A newly surfaced video has shed light on the disturbing ritual of hazing within the Russian military, revealing shocking acts of abuse and humiliation. The footage, which showcases a Russian brigade commander stripping soldiers nude and subjecting them to physical assault, has sent shockwaves through the country.

The video, shared by an Estonian blogger based in London who covers the war in Ukraine, shows soldiers from Russia’s 4th Tank Division near Moscow being forced to pluck grass while completely naked. Soldiers narrating the video express their dismay and condemnation of the hazing, an unfortunately common occurrence for Russian conscripts.

The authenticity of the video, originally posted by Russian outlet Mobilization News, remains uncertain. However, the building and drilling grounds depicted in the footage align with the known base of the 4th Guards Tank Division in Naro-Fominsk, just outside Moscow. This division has already suffered significant losses in Ukraine.

The harrowing practice of hazing, known as “dedovshchina” in Russian, has plagued the country’s military for centuries. Primarily targeting lower-ranking soldiers, it has created a climate of fear and intimidation, making it increasingly challenging for the Russian military to recruit young men who fear abuse or injury at the hands of their fellow soldiers.

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, the Russian government introduced reforms in 2008 aimed at eradicating hazing. Despite these efforts, incidents like the one captured in the video continue to occur, highlighting the persistent challenge of ridding the military of this abusive practice.

The soldiers narrating the video express a sense of growing frustration, warning that continued acts of hazing may spark an uprising. They emphasize that everyone has a limit, and if pushed beyond it, a mutiny among the troops may become inevitable.

This revelation serves as a stark reminder that hazing remains a deeply entrenched problem within the Russian military. It raises questions about the effectiveness of previous efforts to combat this issue and underscores the urgent need for further action to protect the rights and well-being of soldiers.

