The National Flag Day of Ukraine holds significant historical importance, marking the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. As a tribute, President Kuchma established the title of Hero of Ukraine on August 23, 1998, the same day as National Flag Day. This prestigious award represents the highest honor bestowed upon citizens who have displayed acts of heroism, exceptional contributions to labor achievements, or have been recognized with the Order of the Golden Star.

Over the past 25 years, approximately 800 individuals have received this esteemed title, yet the validity of some recipients’ selection has come into question. While the accomplishments of some heroes are undoubtedly deserving, others have left room for doubt. The credibility of the award has been debated, leaving critics to question whether it is solely a recognition of true heroism or if it is sometimes used for political or personal gain.

One of the earliest recipients of the title was Borys Paton, recognized for his outstanding achievements in science and contributing to the reputation of Ukrainian scientific prowess. Meanwhile, Antonov Oleksandr Galunenko, a test pilot, was the first to be honored with the Order of the Golden Star for his display of personal courage and heroism.

Of the 773 individuals who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine as of August 2023, 418 received the honor during their lifetime while 355 were recognized posthumously. However, in recent times, the names of heroes awarded during the ongoing conflict have been withheld due to various reasons.

Traditionally, only Ukrainian citizens are eligible for this title, but there have been exceptions. Mykhailo Zhyznevskyi, a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, was a notable exception. As a Belarusian who lost his life during armed confrontations, he was recognized posthumously for his sacrifice. Additionally, the title has been bestowed upon individuals who passed away long before the country’s independence, including poets, soldiers, and political figures.

The Ukrainian president holds the authority to designate Heroes of Ukraine, with recommendations typically coming from relevant government agencies. The number of awards given varies among presidents, with Viktor Yanukovych awarding the fewest at 40, while President Volodymyr Zelensky holds the record for awarding the highest number at 324. President Zelensky recognized the need for a streamlined process and implemented an expert group to evaluate applications, ensuring efficient evaluation of appeals and electronic petitions.

Unfortunately, scandals have arisen surrounding the awarding of the Hero of Ukraine title. There have been instances where deserving individuals were overlooked, and others who may not have been worthy of the recognition received the honor. The case of Yuriy Boyko, a controversial deputy and leader of a banned political party, who was awarded in 2004, continues to raise eyebrows.

Recent controversies have also surrounded the cancellation of titles of Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych. Although both decisions were court-mandated, the social and political implications of these rulings continue to generate debate.

As conversations persist regarding the legitimacy and transparency of the Hero of Ukraine award, it is essential to uphold its integrity. Recognizing true acts of heroism and notable achievements should be the guiding principle behind such an esteemed honor.