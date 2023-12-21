The Extraordinary Gesture of a Billionaire: Former Gardener to Inherit His Fortune

In a remarkable turn of events, Nicolas Puech, an 80-year-old descendant of the founder of luxury goods company Hermes, has embarked on a mission to adopt his former gardener. Reports have surfaced that Puech intends to bequeath at least half of his astonishingly vast fortune, estimated at approximately €12 billion ($13 billion), to his loyal employee.

The media has referred to the employee as a “servant, former gardener, and handyman,” highlighting the humble origins of their relationship. The decision to adopt his employee and designate him as a legal heir comes as Puech seeks to revoke a contract that previously named the Isocrates Foundation, which he himself established, as the beneficiary.

The Isocrates Foundation, a charitable organization that champions public interest journalism and a flourishing digital public space, has expressed its opposition to Puech’s intentions. They argue that the unilateral cancellation of the inheritance contract lacks a legal basis and have emphasized their willingness to engage in discussions with Puech concerning the matter.

Regarding reports of Puech’s desire to adopt his employee, the foundation has chosen not to pass judgment or comment, deferring instead to the relevant authorities to make a final decision. CNN has sought comment from the billionaire’s lawyer but has not yet received a response.

Puech’s shares in Hermes, a renowned purveyor of silk scarves and leather handbags, are an essential component of his immense fortune. It is worth noting that the inheritance contract initially outlined that these shares would go to the Isocrates Foundation. However, if Puech were to have a child, they would be entitled to a portion of the inheritance, with a son receiving no less than 50%.

With a valuation of nearly €211 billion ($230.8 billion), Hermes has experienced a surge in demand for luxury goods in a post-pandemic world, rapidly increasing Puech’s already substantial wealth. Although his stake in the company was not publicly disclosed after 2016, the 2015 annual report confirmed his ownership of a 5.8% share. The most recent report identifies “other members of the Hermes family group” as holding a 5.7% share.

As the world’s third wealthiest family, according to a recent Bloomberg ranking, the Hermes family’s impact on the luxury goods industry cannot be overstated. It is precisely this privilege that affords Puech the means to carry out such a remarkable act of gratitude towards his devoted former gardener.

