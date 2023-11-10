Israel’s Military Strategy in Gaza: A Deliberate Approach

Ashkelon, Israel – In the face of heightened tension and mounting expectations of a ground offensive, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has taken a deliberate approach in its military strategy towards Gaza. Despite the build-up of troops and military hardware along the border, the IDF has primarily focused on aerial bombardment rather than a large-scale ground incursion. This unexpected approach has stirred curiosity and speculation about Israel’s intended endgame for Gaza and the fate of the hostages still held by Hamas.

The situation in Gaza has become increasingly complex for Israel due to the presence of hostages, including Israeli civilians and soldiers, foreign nationals, and even children as young as 9 months old. The safety and well-being of these hostages, holding passports from various countries, poses a significant challenge for Israel as it needs to consider the interests of its allies. Recent releases of a few captives offer hope for more favorable outcomes.

The international community, including top leaders such as US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, has offered support to Israel’s right to defend itself. However, they have also urged caution, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning, clear goals, and the avoidance of civilian casualties.

While the IDF insists that its strikes specifically target Hamas and its infrastructure, the devastating civilian death toll cannot be ignored. More than 6,850 Palestinians have lost their lives, as reported by health authorities in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Shockingly, even UN staffers have fallen victim to the airstrikes.

The immense anger and condemnation sparked by the ongoing bloodshed have raised concerns about the possibility of the conflict escalating into a regional war. This fear, along with factors such as potential intervention by Iran-backed Hezbollah in the north, has influenced Israel’s decision-making process. Israel and its allies have been adamant in warning Hezbollah against involvement, but recent meetings between Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and top officials from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad raise alarms.

Calls for Israel to pause its military actions and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza have been growing louder. Gaza has long been subjected to blockades imposed by Israel and Egypt, but in the aftermath of the Hamas attack, essential supplies such as electricity, food, water, and fuel have been severely limited. The restoration of the water supply remains uncertain, leaving civilians dependent on well water that poses immediate health risks. UN Secretary General António Guterres has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire, highlighting the urgent need to address the dire situation in Gaza.

In light of these complex circumstances, Israel’s deliberate approach to its military strategy in Gaza aims to carefully consider various factors, including the safety of hostages, international alliances, and the potential for regional escalation. While the core fact remains that Israel has not yet initiated a ground offensive, the reasons behind this decision shed light on the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict.

