New Article: Red Sea Attacks by Iran-Backed Militants Threaten Global Trade and Supply Chain

Several major shipping lines and oil transporters have suspended their services through the Red Sea as a result of the escalating attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants. These attacks have already caused disruptions to global trade and the supply chain, with potential future disruptions and price increases for shipments of goods and fuel.

The international shipping industry, as well as the world at large, are anxiously awaiting the response of the United States to this assault on global trade. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to provide more details on the American strategy in the coming days.

In response to the attacks, shipping companies such as MSC, Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, Yang Ming Marine Transport, and Evergreen have diverted all scheduled journeys to ensure the safety of their personnel and vessels. Collectively, these ocean carriers represent approximately 60% of global trade. Evergreen has also temporarily suspended its shipping service to Israel and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has stopped accepting Israeli cargo due to operational issues.

The attacks have already had significant impacts on global trade. For instance, around 30% of Israeli imports pass through the Red Sea, which are now facing prolonged voyages and potential delays. This means that products with a shelf life of two to three months will no longer be economically viable to import from the Far East, leading to increased stock requirements and higher costs for importers. Additionally, the longer shipping routes around Africa to avoid the Red Sea are resulting in a “vessel capacity crunch” and delays in container and commodity deliveries.

The increase in shipping costs is already evident, with the Asia-U.S. East Coast prices climbing 5% since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. However, further price increases are expected as major companies opt to avoid the Suez Canal and choose longer routes, leading to higher fuel costs. Furthermore, delays in returning empty containers to Asia are exacerbating supply chain issues.

Insurers are also adjusting their stance in response to the attacks. The Joint War Committee (JWC) is expanding its high-risk zone due to the missile range from Yemen, which could result in higher insurance costs passed on to shippers and consumers. This expansion of the high-risk zone impacts underwriters’ considerations over insurance premiums.

The repercussions of the attacks are not limited to the shipping industry. Egypt, which owns and operates the Suez Canal and has already been hit by a decline in tourism due to the ongoing conflict, is likely to face additional economic hardships. The shifts in shipping routes will have a negative impact on the already struggling Egyptian economy, which heavily relies on revenue generated from the Suez Canal.

Overall, the attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea are a significant threat to global trade and the supply chain. The disruptions and potential price increases in goods and fuel shipments, along with the shifting shipping routes, insurance considerations, and negative impact on Egypt’s economy, highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive response from the international community to address these security concerns and safeguard global trade.

FAQ

Q: Who are the major shipping lines that have suspended their services through the Red Sea?

A: The major shipping lines that have suspended their services through the Red Sea are MSC, Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, Yang Ming Marine Transport, and Evergreen.

Q: How are the attacks impacting shipping costs?

A: The attacks have already caused a 5% increase in Asia-U.S. East Coast shipping prices. However, further price increases are expected as major companies opt for longer routes to avoid the Red Sea, resulting in higher fuel costs and delays in container and commodity deliveries.

Q: What are the implications for insurance premiums?

A: The Joint War Committee (JWC) is expanding its high-risk zone due to the attacks, which could result in higher insurance costs passed on to shippers and consumers.

Q: How will the attacks affect Egypt’s economy?

A: Egypt, which owns and operates the Suez Canal, is likely to face additional economic hardships as shipping routes shift. The decline in tourism due to the ongoing conflict and the negative impact on the revenue generated from the Suez Canal will further strain Egypt’s struggling economy.