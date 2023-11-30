Henry Kissinger, Influential US Diplomat of Cold War Era, Passes Away at 100

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 – Henry Kissinger, a revered figure in American diplomacy during the Cold War era, has died at the age of 100. With his profound influence, he played a crucial role in reshaping US foreign policy by initiating groundbreaking initiatives such as the diplomatic opening with China, arms control talks with the Soviet Union, and the resolution of the Vietnam War.

Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Fuerth, Germany, in 1923, he fled to the United States in 1938 to escape persecution under the Nazis and later became a naturalized US citizen. Kissinger’s academic pursuits led him to Harvard University, where he earned a doctorate and eventually became a prominent member of the faculty for nearly two decades.

During his time at Harvard, Kissinger also served as a consultant to various government agencies and played a discreet role as an intermediary in peace negotiations during the Vietnam War. It was this experience that caught the attention of President Richard Nixon, who appointed Kissinger as his national security adviser.

Kissinger’s tenure as national security adviser and later as secretary of state under both Nixon and President Gerald Ford coincided with some of the most contentious years of the Cold War. He will be remembered as the mastermind behind the US diplomatic engagement with China, which ultimately paved the way for normalized relations between the two nations.

Furthermore, Kissinger’s strategic approach to arms control negotiations with the Soviet Union resulted in landmark agreements that helped ease tensions between the superpowers. His efforts also contributed to the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, which brought an end to the Vietnam War.

While Kissinger was celebrated for his astute intellect and diplomatic acumen, his legacy was not without controversy. Critics accused him of supporting autocratic regimes in Latin America and condemned his involvement in the bloody 1971 conflict between West and East Pakistan, which led to the formation of an independent Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of his passing, tributes have poured in from leaders around the world. Beijing dubbed him a “good old friend” for his significant contributions to US-China relations, while Russian President Vladimir Putin praised him as a wise and forward-thinking statesman. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described his meetings with Kissinger as a valuable lesson in statesmanship.

The impact of Kissinger’s diplomatic career extended far beyond his time in office. His analyses and insights on global affairs influenced subsequent generations of policymakers, earning him a reputation as a strategic thinker. As current US Secretary of State Antony Blinken aptly put it, “few people were better students of history – and even fewer people did more to shape history – than Henry Kissinger.”

As we reflect on the life and impact of Henry Kissinger, his legacy serves as a reminder of the power of diplomacy and the enduring influence of visionary leaders in shaping the course of international relations.

