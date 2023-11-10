Ernest Hemingway’s Harrowing Plane Crashes and the Untold Aftermath

Ernest Hemingway, renowned for his adventurous spirit and literary prowess, survived two devastating plane crashes during his East African expedition in 1954. The details of these remarkable incidents have recently come to light through a four-page letter penned by Hemingway to his lawyer, which fetched a staggering $237,055 at auction.

The letter, which was misdated as 1953 but written on April 17, 1954, provides a vivid account of the crashes and the physical and psychological toll they took on the writer. In a departure from the norm, let us explore the extraordinary story of Hemingway’s plane crashes, focusing not only on the factual events but also on the less well-known consequences that shaped his life thereafter.

During Hemingway’s exploratory journey through Congo, Kenya, and Rwanda with his fourth wife, Mary Welsh Hemingway, the couple experienced two consecutive plane crashes that would leave a lasting impact. The first crash occurred when their plane clipped a telegraph wire and landed on the treacherous shores of the Nile, which was teeming with crocodiles. The couple narrowly escaped unhurt, guided to safety by a rescue launch.

The A.P. reported that the couple was initially reported missing because their plane failed to land as scheduled for refueling. However, they were eventually rescued and brought to a plane meant to retrieve them. Tragically, this plane also crashed during takeoff. Fortunately, everyone on board escaped with their lives, but the dramatic rescue had lasting consequences for Hemingway.

Dr. Andrew Farah, an expert on Hemingway’s brain, elucidated the fallout of the second crash, describing it as more fiery and violent. In an act of heroism, the pilot shattered the front window to save his passengers. Mary was pulled out successfully, but Hemingway, hindered by an earlier shoulder injury from the previous crash, struggled to escape through the broken window. In a fateful decision, he used his head to break open the door, resulting in a skull fracture and another concussion.

Little did Hemingway know then that this choice would have far-reaching effects on his health and mental well-being. Dr. Farah speculated that these repeated head injuries could have led to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This condition, now associated with the suicides of former N.F.L. players, arises from recurrent concussions and other brain injuries. Tragically, Hemingway took his own life in 1961, leaving behind a legacy entangled with extraordinary triumphs and profound struggles.

The letter also sheds light on Hemingway’s frustrations with Abercrombie & Fitch, a brand recognized today for its iconic American attire but, back then, known for supplying outdoor gear, including guns. Hemingway expressed his discontent with the company’s mishandling of his order, which posed a perilous threat to his life during his safari.

Interestingly, Hemingway’s letter displays both vulnerability and resilience. He meticulously chronicles his injuries, revealing the extent of internal bleeding and the necessary medical attention. Despite his weakened state, Hemingway emphasizes his efforts to rest and maintain discipline, signifying his indomitable spirit amidst adversity.

While Hemingway survived these catastrophic plane crashes, his wife, Mary, endured her own physical and emotional hardships. Suffering from cracked ribs and a limp, she struggled with memory loss—a residual effect of the traumatic events that would take time to heal.

It is intriguing to ponder the manifold implications of Hemingway’s experiences on his subsequent works. The crashes and resulting head injuries likely contributed to his deteriorating memory and chronic headaches, aspects that became integral themes in his later writings. Through this lens, one can perceive a deeper understanding of the complex intersections between Hemingway’s personal struggles and his enduring literary contributions.

Hemingway’s letter joins the ranks of valuable memorabilia associated with the iconic writer. The regular auctioning of letters bearing his original signature or first editions of his books demonstrates the continued fascination with his life and work. These artifacts often elicit substantial sums, truly exemplifying the enduring impact of one of the greatest literary figures of the twentieth century.

We must remember that behind the glamorous tales of adventure and literary genius, Hemingway’s life was profoundly sculpted by the plane crashes he survived. These events added an undeniable layer of complexity that both fueled his creativity and challenged his existence. As we reflect on Hemingway’s remarkable story, may we engage with his works anew, appreciating the hidden depths within his iconic prose.

FAQs