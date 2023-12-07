An Uncertain Fate: Military Helicopter Vanishes Amidst Rising Tensions

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — In a troubling development near Guyana’s border with Venezuela, a military helicopter carrying seven people, including five senior officials, has disappeared. Authorities cite bad weather in the area but are adamant that there is no evidence of hostile fire. The incident occurs as tensions escalate between Guyana and Venezuela, with the latter making territorial claims.

The Bell 412 EPI aircraft, recently acquired by Guyana’s Defense Force, lost contact after taking off from the Olive Creek settlement in western Guyana. There is no indication that the aircraft was shot down, despite speculation due to its location in a mountainous and heavily forested region.

Army Chief Brig. Gen. Omar Khan stated that there is no information to suggest Venezuelan involvement. He emphasized that the priority is to locate and rescue the missing personnel. Assistance from the U.S. government has been requested and will be provided when the search resumes.

The helicopter’s disappearance, approximately 30 miles east of the Venezuelan border, occurs amidst the ongoing dispute over the Essequibo region. Both countries lay claim to this mineral-rich territory, which is also near significant oil deposits. Guyana has consistently maintained that the border determined by international arbitrators in 1899 is the rightful one.

In a recent referendum, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro garnered approval for his claim of sovereignty over Essequibo. Furthermore, he has granted operating licenses for exploration and exploitation in the region. Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, has sought military assistance from allies and regional partners to protect Essequibo, stating that the threat is taken seriously, and a regional response is being formulated.

Venezuela, with the world’s largest proven oil reserves, faces economic challenges due to mismanagement and U.S.-imposed sanctions against Maduro’s government. In response to the escalating situation, Maduro has declared the creation of a Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone. This move, according to Ali, disregards international law and raises concerns for global stability.

Guyana plans to address the issue at the upcoming U.N. Security Council meeting. The country has reached out to the U.S., Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the U.N. Secretary-General, and the U.S. Southern Command for support.

Venezuela responded to Guyana’s actions, criticizing them as irresponsible and potentially enabling U.S. involvement in the Essequibo region. They urge a return to dialogue and the cessation of provocative behavior.

The longstanding diplomatic strife surrounding the Essequibo region intensified in 2015 following ExxonMobil’s oil discovery off the coast of Guyana. The current disappearance of the military helicopter further amplifies the uncertainty and tensions prevailing in the area.

