Expanding BRICS: Promoting Equitable Global Order and Economic Independence

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the expansion of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies, emphasizing the need for a more just and equitable international order. In his speech delivered at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, President Xi stated that “hegemonism is not in China’s DNA,” firmly rejecting great power competition and bloc confrontation. The expansion of BRICS, according to Xi, is the key to achieving this vision.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents approximately 40 percent of the world’s population and more than 25 percent of the global economy. China and Russia, both facing heavy sanctions from the United States, are eager to expand BRICS as a means of countering Western dominance over international institutions and affairs.

The interest in joining the bloc has been expressed by countries including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran, Argentina, and Egypt. However, there are differing views within the current members on expansion. Brazil and India, in particular, are seen as more ambivalent about growing the bloc. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized that BRICS does not aim to be a counterpoint to the G7, G20, or the United States, but rather seeks to organize itself.

Aside from enlarging membership, the summit also aims to discuss strategies to boost the use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions, reducing dependency on the US dollar. Russian President Vladimir Putin, not attending the summit in person, emphasized the irreversibility and momentum of de-dollarization within the bloc in a pre-recorded statement. Russia has faced extensive Western sanctions due to its invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, is representing Putin at the summit.

By expanding BRICS and promoting economic independence, the member countries strive to establish a more balanced global order and enhance their own sovereignty. The focus on utilizing local currencies in trade will contribute to reducing vulnerabilities to external economic pressures. Through cooperation and collaboration, BRICS seeks to create a more equitable and inclusive international system that addresses the needs and aspirations of all nations.

