Extreme Snowfall Disrupts Travel and Sports in Southern Germany

A heavy snowfall in southern Germany has caused major disruptions to air and rail travel, leaving many travelers stranded. Munich Airport, a key regional and international hub, was forced to ground all flights until 6am on Sunday due to the continuing snowfall. Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport and to check the status of their flights with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The closure of Munich airport also had a knock-on effect on other airports in Germany, including Frankfurt, which experienced limited flight operations. In addition to flight cancellations, rail services in Bavaria were severely disrupted, with the main railway station in Munich temporarily suspended. This affected both regional and long-distance services, including connections to cities in Austria. Some passengers even had to spend the night on trains in Munich and Ulm.

Due to the heavy snowfall, Bayern Munich’s home match against Union Berlin was also called off. The club, concerned about the safety risks and traffic situation caused by the snow, made the decision to cancel the match. Snow falling from the roof of the Allianz Arena posed a significant risk to spectators, and the difficult transportation conditions made it almost impossible for fans to reach the stadium.

The extreme weather conditions didn’t spare other transportation systems in the area either. Underground services, buses, and trams temporarily stopped running in Munich, and there were numerous accidents on the roads, resulting in property damage.

The German Weather Service has predicted that the heavy snowfall will continue in parts of Bavaria. Many smaller roads outside of urban areas are heavily covered in snow or obstructed by fallen trees, causing further difficulties for travel. Police in Lower Bavaria responded to over 350 incidents related to snow and ice, some of which resulted in minor injuries.

The effects of the snowfall extended beyond Germany, as Austria and Switzerland also experienced significant snowfall. The provinces of Tyrol and Vorarlberg in Austria raised their avalanche warnings to the second-highest level due to up to 50cm of snowfall overnight.

FAQ:

Q: How long were flights grounded at Munich Airport?

A: Flights were grounded until 6am on Sunday.

Q: Which football match was canceled due to the snowfall?

A: Bayern Munich’s home match against Union Berlin.

Q: Were there any accidents caused by the snowfall?

A: Yes, there were numerous accidents resulting in property damage, but no major injuries were reported.

