Snowy Chaos Sweeps Across Southern Germany as Munich Grinds to a Halt

Southern Germany finds itself in the midst of chaos as heavy snowfall paralyzes the region, particularly affecting the capital of Bavaria, Munich. Flights and train services have been suspended, leaving residents and travelers stranded in their wake.

The Munich airport initially announced the suspension of all flights until noon on Saturday (1100 GMT); however, the closure was later extended until 6 am on Sunday. As a result, a staggering 760 flights have been impacted by the adverse weather conditions, forcing countless passengers to make alternative arrangements.

Authorities have strongly urged residents to stay home in order to prioritize their personal safety. With over 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snowfall occurring overnight on Friday, Munich and its surrounding areas are facing unprecedented levels of disruption. The weight of the snow has made it nearly impossible to maintain regular operations, leading to the cancellation of countless flights and the suspension of rail services.

Deutsche Bahn, the national railway operator, confirmed that the main Munich station is inaccessible due to the weather conditions. Travelers throughout the region should brace themselves for delays and cancellations. Additionally, the majority of buses, trams, and suburban trains in Munich have been forced to stay off the tracks due to safety concerns.

The chaotic weather even impacted a football match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, resulting in its cancellation, much to the disappointment of fans. Sadly, the troubles caused by the heavy snowfall extend beyond sporting events.

Reports from Lower Bavaria reveal that police have intervened in 350 incidents directly linked to the treacherous weather. Regrettably, five individuals sustained minor injuries in road collisions.

These challenging conditions are not limited to Munich alone but are mirrored in several parts of Germany. The country has been grappling with heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures for several days, causing significant disruption to daily life. According to weather forecasts, the south of Bavaria, particularly Allgäu, is expected to receive the highest snowfall of an additional 30-40cm on Saturday. Fortunately, forecasters anticipate a gradual improvement in the weather conditions during the afternoon.

FAQ

Q: How long will Munich airport remain closed?

A: Munich airport is expected to remain closed until 6 am on Sunday.

Q: How many flights have been affected by the heavy snowfall?

A: Approximately 760 flights have been impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

Q: Are train services also disrupted due to the snow?

A: Yes, due to the heavy snow, train services in Munich have been suspended, causing delays and cancellations.

Q: Why have residents been asked to stay home?

A: Authorities have requested residents to prioritize their safety and stay home considering the challenging weather conditions.

Q: Is the chaos limited to Munich alone?

A: No, other parts of Germany have also been affected by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, causing significant disruption across the country.

Sources: www.weather.com, www.db.de