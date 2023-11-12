Flash Floods and Landslides Ravage Northwestern China

At least 21 individuals have tragically lost their lives and six are still missing following a devastating flash flood and landslide caused by heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Xi’an city in northwestern China. The incident occurred in a mountainside village on Friday, resulting in power outages affecting 900 households and severe damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and communication networks.

The Xi’an City Emergency Management Bureau reported that this natural disaster occurred amidst a period of extreme weather in China, characterized by record-breaking temperatures and deadly flooding. Climate change has been cited as a factor contributing to these increasingly frequent and severe weather events worldwide.

In response to the flash flood and landslide, nearly 1,000 rescue workers were dispatched to the affected village, Weiziping, with ongoing efforts to provide relief and support. As of Sunday evening, 186 people have been safely evacuated, while rescue operations continue. Tragically, two houses were destroyed in the disaster.

A restaurant owner from the village recounted the harrowing occurrence, describing a massive rush of mud and debris that cascaded down the hillside, forcefully sweeping away two buildings. “Both houses were gone, and the people went missing too,” the owner expressed. The village, situated in the picturesque Qinling mountains within a beautiful river valley, is known for its numerous family-run restaurants offering farm meals to tourists.

However, the devastating incident has not been isolated in China. At the same time, northeastern China experienced major flooding due to heavy regional typhoon rains beginning in late July. In Hebei province, flooding took the lives of at least 29 people, while another 33 lost their lives in Beijing, the capital city.

As authorities continue their rescue efforts and the affected communities recover from the destruction, it is crucial to examine and address the growing threats posed by extreme weather events. The stability and safety of these regions must be prioritized, and proactive measures should be taken to mitigate the impact of climate change on vulnerable areas.

