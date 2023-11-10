Impacts of Severe Rainfall and Powerful Winds in Northeast and New England

Severe weather conditions are set to affect the Northeast and New England regions this weekend, as a result of a cold front and the remnants of Philippe, which has now transitioned into a post-tropical storm. The storm, previously known as Tropical Storm Philippe, brings the potential for heavy rainfall and strong winds that could lead to flash flooding and scattered power outages.

Despite the transformation from a tropical system to a post-tropical cyclone, the risk of flash flooding across New England remains significant. This weekend, a combination of moisture from Philippe and the approaching cold front will result in widespread soaking rain across the region. Areas along the I-95 corridor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will experience rain on Saturday and Sunday, while New England can expect heavier rain and stronger winds as the coastal storm and front converge.

The impact of this weather system will be substantial, with many communities likely to experience rainfall amounts between 1-3 inches. Localized spots could see rainfall exceeding half a foot, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding. The already saturated soil in New England and the Northeast, following a wet summer, further heightens the risk.

Specific areas, such as parts of south central and west central Maine, are under a Flood Watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. New York City has also implemented its Flash Flood Emergency Plan as it braces for increased flood risk. While some areas may be spared from severe water issues, there are spots that could easily flood due to the combination of saturated soil and high levels of moisture brought by the storm.

Massachusetts and Connecticut are particularly vulnerable to heavy rain, having received 200-300% of their average rainfall in the past two weeks. The frequent occurrence of rain in the Northeast since June has disrupted weekends and this trend is set to continue with downpours expected throughout New England. It is advised to prepare for a potential washout of the weekend in the Northeast.

Wind gusts are anticipated to reach 50-60 mph on Saturday night through Sunday, primarily affecting Downeast Maine. These powerful winds may result in power outages as smaller limbs and debris may dislodge and fall into power lines. While damaging wind gusts are commonly associated with speeds over 57 mph, even a brisk day can lead to such issues.

Given that Philippe is no longer categorized as a tropical system, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will not issue Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings for the U.S. coastline. Instead, warnings will be issued by individual National Weather Service (NWS) offices. The NHC has stopped issuing forecast discussions and updated cone projections for Philippe.

It is crucial to stay informed about the latest weather updates and adhere to any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities.