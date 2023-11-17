New Hampshire Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Strong Breeze This Weekend

New Hampshire residents should be prepared for heavy rainfall and strong winds this weekend as a front approaches from the west and Tropical Storm Philippe tracks to the east.

Early morning fog and low clouds on Thursday may persist before gradually clearing in the afternoon. Although temperatures will be slightly cooler, they are still expected to remain above average for early October, with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

As our next front approaches on Friday, there will be an increase in cloud cover and temperatures will not be as warm, reaching the 60s to near 70. The remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe are projected to move in a north-northwest direction over the next few days, potentially causing periods of heavy rain and a strong breeze.

While a few showers may occur later on Friday and Friday evening, the heaviest and most continuous rainfall is forecasted for Saturday, with the potential for 1-2 inches of rain through Saturday evening. Concerns for localized flooding exist, particularly in central, western, and northern parts of the state.

Showers are expected to linger on Sunday, especially in the northern regions, and temperatures will significantly decrease next week. It is advised to stay informed about weather conditions by downloading the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices, where push notifications can be enabled for weather alerts specific to your location or ZIP code.

While the upcoming weather conditions may disrupt plans or cause inconvenience, it is important to stay weather aware and take necessary precautions.