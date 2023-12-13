Rainfall in Gaza Highlights Ongoing Struggles for Displaced Palestinians

Heavy rainfall in southern Gaza has brought about a new set of challenges for the beleaguered population living in makeshift tents. With thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in this area of the besieged enclave, the recent downpours have caused mud, flooding, and an increased risk of disease.

Ramzi Mohammed, a resident who fled to Rafah with his family, shared that they did not have appropriate winter clothing, making it difficult to stay warm during the nights. The lack of blankets available in the market further exacerbates their situation, as the prices are unaffordable.

These difficulties stem from the Israel Defense Forces’ directive for residents to relocate to Khan Younis and Rafah for shelter during the conflict. The ongoing war has already resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and injured tens of thousands more. Unfortunately, Khan Younis, once considered a safe haven, has now become one of the areas most affected by heavy fighting.

Approximately 90 percent of Gaza’s population, or 1.9 million people, have been forced to flee their homes, resulting in overcrowding and limited resources. Many now live in tents with minimal protection against the elements, relying on whatever blankets or clothes they can find.

The recent rainfall, caused by a zone of low pressure drawing humid air from the Mediterranean inland, has intensified the challenges faced by the displaced population. Reports from the Israel Meteorological Service indicate that similar amounts of rain fell along the Mediterranean coast. However, with the low pressure system moving eastward, drier and seasonable weather is expected in the coming days.

The consequences of the heavy rain further strain an already distressed health-care system, contributing to the spread of disease and worsening overcrowding. The United Nations has described the situation as a “public health disaster.” Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, stressed the dire conditions in the shelters, where one toilet is available for hundreds of people. The lack of sufficient resources and the prolonged evacuation orders from Israel hinder aid operations, making it incredibly challenging to distribute food to those in need.

Displaced resident Mahmoud Aziz shared that his entire family has experienced diarrhea, possibly due to the water they drink or the cold weather. The fear of bombings has forced them to keep windows open, further exposing them to the elements.

While the heavy rainfall in Gaza sheds light on the ongoing struggles faced by displaced Palestinians, it also underscores the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support in the region. As these vulnerable individuals confront the aftermath of the war, efforts to provide basic necessities, proper healthcare, and stable shelter remain paramount.

