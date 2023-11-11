New Title: The Devastating Impact of Typhoon Doksuri in Beijing: A Tale of Tragedy and Resilience

Torrential rains caused by Typhoon Doksuri have wreaked havoc in Beijing and its surrounding areas, leading to the unfortunate deaths of 11 individuals and leaving 27 others missing. These heavy downpours have persisted for four consecutive days, taking a toll on the nation’s capital.

In the midst of rescue efforts, two brave individuals lost their lives while trying to save others, a testament to the selflessness and courage displayed in such dire circumstances. Tragically, another 27 people were reported missing during these rescue operations, their fate unknown despite ongoing search and rescue missions.

China’s Meteorological Administration has warned that the northeast region can expect heavy rainfall to persist until Friday, exacerbating an already precarious situation. As the country braces for further challenges, Typhoon Khanun looms on the horizon, gathering strength as it edges closer to China. It is predicted to make landfall in Zhejiang province with wind speeds exceeding 129 mph. If Khanun follows its projected path, it will become the sixth typhoon to strike China this year.

The deluge began last Saturday, prompting authorities to issue a red alert, the highest extreme-weather warning in the country. As a result, over 52,000 residents have been evacuated, and severe flooding alerts have been issued for 12 out of the city’s 16 districts, according to the Beijing Daily.

With wind speeds reaching a staggering 150 mph, Typhoon Doksuri was classified as a “super typhoon” last week. Before its arrival in China, it had already ravaged the Philippines, claiming the lives of over 50 individuals. Upon making landfall in Fujian province, half a million residents were forced to evacuate, taking shelter from the impending disaster.

As the storm surged northward, Beijing experienced an onslaught of rainfall, accumulating an average of 10 inches between Saturday and Monday. The consequences were dire, triggering extensive flooding and dangerous mudslides. The Mentougou district in western Beijing, in particular, bore the brunt of the devastation, as showcased in poignant images of rescue workers navigating flooded streets on rafts.

This year has witnessed a series of extreme weather events in China, including heatwaves and record-breaking rainfall. These incidents have posed significant challenges to the nation’s efforts to recover and rebuild its economy.

In the face of such adversity, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called upon local officials to mobilize all available resources and spare no effort in rescuing those who are missing or stranded. His mandate also includes providing support to the families of victims and minimizing further casualties. Xi emphasizes the importance of swift recovery, urging authorities to prioritize the resettlement of affected residents and the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The impact on daily life in Beijing has been profound, with schools and workplaces shuttered, forcing residents to stay indoors. The disruption has also affected transportation, as more than 300 flights were canceled at Daxing International Airport by Monday night. Additionally, subway lines, railroads, and major highways have been forced to close.

Certainly, the indomitable spirit of Beijing citizens has been evident throughout this crisis. Videos shared on various social media platforms depict the relentless force of rapidly moving water, threatening to engulf bridges and roadways. In one particularly harrowing incident captured by CCTV, a man in Hubei province clung to the back of a car being battered by waves, ultimately surviving due to a daring rescue.

