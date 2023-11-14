Gaza City under Heavy Attack as Israeli Forces Target Both Military and Civilian Infrastructure

In a series of relentless shelling and airstrikes, the Gaza Strip is being subjected to an intense assault by Israeli forces. The attacks have devastated not only military installations but also civilian infrastructure, eliciting a wave of fear and distress among the local population. Numerous reports indicate that strikes have hit a prominent mosque, government buildings, and even a school.

The situation has reached such alarming proportions that over 100,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes. These displaced individuals now find themselves grappling with the harrowing uncertainty of not knowing when or if they will ever be able to return. With Israeli and Egyptian restrictions choking the enclave, the two million Palestinians trapped inside Gazan borders are desperately seeking an escape route, only to find their hopes dashed.

Israel maintains that its target is Hamas, the governing body in Gaza, while remaining tight-lipped on inquiries about the school attack. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that innocent civilians are bearing the brunt of this conflict. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that as of Sunday evening, a staggering 123,538 Palestinians have already been displaced within Gaza’s borders.

FAQ