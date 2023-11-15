The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza: A Desperate Situation for Civilians

Heavy fighting continues to devastate Gaza City, with Israeli airstrikes and shelling obliterating the area around the territory’s largest hospital. The Shifa Hospital, already strained by the conflict, is now facing an urgent humanitarian crisis, as thousands of medics, patients, and displaced people are trapped inside without electricity and dwindling supplies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, dismissed calls for a cease-fire unless all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in a previous attack are released. Israel remains determined to end Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza and eliminate its military capabilities, despite the heavy toll this conflict has taken on the 2.3 million Palestinians living in the besieged territory.

International pressure on Israel has intensified, even from its closest ally, the United States, as the war enters its sixth week. A gathering of Muslim and Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia has called for an end to the war, while an estimated 300,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London took to the streets in the largest demonstration the city has seen since the conflict began.

The situation near the Shifa Hospital is dire, with reports of heavy airstrikes and shelling. Israel has accused Hamas of using the hospital compound as a hiding place for its command post, a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny. The hospital’s last generator ran out of fuel, resulting in the death of several patients, including a premature baby. The lack of electricity also puts the lives of 37 other babies at risk.

Israeli snipers have been deployed around Shifa, firing at any movement within the compound, while airstrikes have destroyed nearby homes, leading to further casualties. The Health Ministry reports that there are still 1,500 patients, 1,500 medical personnel, and between 15,000 and 20,000 shelter-seeking people in Shifa, despite thousands already fleeing. The precarious situation has left people sheltering elsewhere in Gaza City cut off from emergency care.

As the conflict rages on, the international community is divided on the best approach to bring about a resolution. Israel’s military claims to have a safe corridor for civilians to evacuate from Shifa, while the U.N. agencies struggle to provide services in the north due to ongoing hostilities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s postwar plans for Gaza differ significantly from the vision put forth by the United States. He proposes the demilitarization of Gaza, with Israel retaining security control and the ability to enter Gaza freely to hunt down militants. He rejects the idea of the Palestinian Authority administering Gaza, which it currently does in parts of the West Bank. This contrasts with the U.S.’s vision of a unified Palestinian government in both Gaza and the West Bank as a step toward Palestinian statehood.

The growing differences between Israel and its allies regarding the conduct of the war have become more apparent. The U.S. advocates for temporary pauses to allow for the distribution of aid to civilians, while Israel has only agreed to brief daily periods for civilians to flee the area of combat. However, Israel continues to strike what it claims are militant targets across southern Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties.

The ongoing conflict has led to the displacement of more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population, with most seeking refuge in the south. Although Egypt has allowed some foreign passport holders and medical patients to exit through the Rafah crossing and has permitted some food and medicine to enter, the aid falls short of meeting the mounting needs of the population.

The war has taken a devastating toll on Palestinians, with over 11,000 reported deaths, of which the majority are civilians. Additionally, approximately 2,700 people are missing and presumed to be trapped or in danger.

