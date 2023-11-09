Israeli Tanks Reach Gaza City Outskirts in Intensified Offensive

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli armored vehicles have successfully reached the outskirts of Gaza City, cutting off a crucial road that connects the north and south of the besieged Gaza Strip. This development marks a major advancement for Israeli forces and poses a significant challenge for the Palestinians residing in Gaza.

Heavy clashes have been reported as Israeli tanks made their way towards Salah al-Din Street, a prominent road situated in the heart of the Gaza City governorate. Multiple Palestinian sources have confirmed the incursion, detailing the aggressive tactics employed by Israeli forces. “They have cut the Salah al-Din road and are firing at any vehicle that tries to go along it,” revealed a resident to AFP news agency.

The Israeli tanks initially appeared to be tightening their grip on Gaza City. However, according to Salama Maarouf, the head of the Hamas government office in Gaza, the tanks eventually retreated from the outskirts. Maarouf clarified that the incursion primarily targeted civilian vehicles and led to the bulldozing of the street. As of now, there is no presence of Israeli army vehicles on Salah al-Din Road, and citizens’ movement has returned to normal.

Despite multiple warnings issued by Israel for residents to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, before military strikes, tens of thousands of people are believed to remain in the area. The Israeli ground offensive has intensified since Friday as a response to the Hamas attacks on October 7. Israeli officials claim that the attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with many others taken captive.

The health ministry in Gaza reports a devastating toll, stating that over 8,000 individuals have been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks since those initial clashes. Israeli forces have cited encounters with “dozens” of Hamas fighters, alleging that they have barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels in an attempt to harm the troops.

In their continued military operations, the Israeli army has targeted various Hamas strongholds, including a building allegedly occupied by over 20 Hamas members and an antitank missile launching post near al-Azhar University. The airstrikes also focused on eliminating weapons depots, anti-tank missile launching positions, and other hideouts used by the Hamas organization.

As the situation in Gaza City escalates and clashes persist, the international community watches with growing concern, hopeful for a peaceful resolution that can alleviate the suffering experienced by both Palestinians and Israelis.