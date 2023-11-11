New Article: Unprecedented Rainfall and Typhoon Khanun Ravage Asia

Severe flooding in Beijing and the onslaught of Typhoon Khanun in Japan have left a trail of destruction and chaos across Asia. Meteorologists have confirmed that Beijing experienced the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing catastrophic flooding that has resulted in a rising death toll and widespread devastation. Simultaneously, Typhoon Khanun struck Japan’s Okinawa islands with fierce winds and relentless rain.

Over the course of five days, Beijing received a record-breaking 744.8 millimeters (29 inches) of rain, the highest ever recorded in such a short period of time. The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri were responsible for this deluge, unleashing a torrential downpour unlike anything seen since records began in 1883. As a result, the city has been paralyzed, with cars swept away and a bridge destroyed by the force of the floods.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Khanun approached Japan’s Okinawa islands with winds reaching an astonishing 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph), equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. The typhoon’s impact on the densely populated islands was severe, with heavy rainfall of 175 to 220 millimeters (6 to 8 inches) causing widespread damage. The local government ordered over 600,000 residents to evacuate their homes as strong winds downed power lines, leaving more than 200,000 households without electricity.

As Typhoon Khanun weakens, its path is expected to stall in the East China Sea for the next 48 hours, potentially redirecting towards Japan’s northern Ryukyu Islands rather than making a direct hit on China’s eastern coast. However, remnants of the typhoon could still bring heavy rainfall and high winds to China’s eastern Zhejiang province and the coastal areas near Shanghai.

The devastating impact of both the relentless rainfall in Beijing and the wrath of Typhoon Khanun has led to numerous casualties and widespread damage. As of the latest reports, the death toll in Beijing has risen to 12, with 12 others still missing. In Hebei province surrounding the capital, an additional nine deaths were reported. The rainfall in Hebei shattered records at 10 weather stations, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Rescue efforts are underway to aid those affected by the flooding and typhoon, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping urging a thorough search and rescue operation and a swift return to normalcy. However, the aftermath of these natural disasters will require significant time and resources to rebuild and restore affected regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What caused the severe flooding in Beijing?

A: The severe flooding in Beijing was caused by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, brought about by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

Q: How strong was Typhoon Khanun?

A: Typhoon Khanun packed winds of 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph), equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane.

Q: Did Typhoon Khanun directly hit China’s eastern coast?

A: While it is forecasted to stall in the East China Sea, Typhoon Khanun is expected to avoid a direct hit on China’s eastern coast.

Q: How many casualties have been reported?

A: As of the latest reports, the death toll in Beijing is 12, with 12 others reported missing. An additional nine deaths were reported in Hebei province.

Q: How many people were affected by the rainfall in Zhuozhou city?

A: More than 133,900 people in Zhuozhou city were affected by the rainfall.

