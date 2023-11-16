Deadly Rainstorm Devastates Beijing, Leaving Destruction and Loss

A powerful rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Beijing, causing landslides and floods that swept away cars and destroyed roads. The heavy downpours, triggered by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, have resulted in the heaviest rainfall the city has seen in a decade. The situation has become dire, with at least 11 people losing their lives and 27 others reported missing.

The rainfall has overwhelmed riverbeds on the western outskirts of Beijing, transforming once peaceful waterways into raging torrents. Videos shared on state television and social media platforms show the extent of the devastation, including flooded homes and streets torn apart. More than 127,000 individuals have been evacuated from the city as a precautionary measure.

The sheer volume of rainfall has been staggering. Beijing, a megacity with a population of nearly 22 million, experienced an entire month’s worth of rainfall in just 48 hours. On average, 175.7 millimeters (almost 7 inches) of rain poured down during this period. However, the western districts of the city, which were hit hardest by the storm, saw even more intense downpours. Data from Beijing’s meteorological service reveals that Mentougou district received over 18 inches of rain, while nearby Fangshan saw 16 inches.

This rainstorm is the deadliest Beijing has experienced since 2012, when floods took the lives of 77 individuals. The government initially attempted to conceal the extent of the tragedy. Moreover, experts warn that climate change has exacerbated the frequency and intensity of these annual rains, leading to increased destruction. Just this year, floods in Zhengzhou, located in central Henan province, claimed the lives of around 300 people.

Videos broadcasted by state broadcaster CCTV and shared on social media platforms capture the extent of the catastrophe. One video depicts a road bridge in Beijing that has collapsed in half, with a line of vehicles stranded on top while others are carried away by the rushing river below. Another clip showcases a sinkhole that opened up near a mall in west Beijing, as well as flooding at Beijing Daxing Airport. Additional videos show brave rescue workers and residents wading through waist-deep water in an attempt to escape the rising floods.

Following the disaster, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered an intensification of search and rescue operations. The affected individuals will be resettled, and the damaged infrastructure will be repaired promptly to restore normalcy to daily life and productivity.

While authorities have not yet released estimates of the financial losses suffered, they had previously issued warnings that torrential rains might result in damage to crops and farmland, jeopardizing the autumn harvest.

The impact of Typhoon Doksuri, one of the strongest typhoons to hit China in recent years, has taken its toll not only on Beijing but also on the southeastern coastal province of Fujian. More than 2.6 million people in Fujian were affected by the typhoon, which weakened but still unleashed copious amounts of rainfall as it moved northward. Prior to reaching China, the typhoon caused the deaths of 39 people in the Philippines and brought destruction to parts of southern Taiwan.

In addition to the capital city, other areas have also been severely impacted. In the neighboring province of Hebei, over 300 people were stranded in a residential building in Zhuozhou. Floodwaters submerged the building’s basement, and a crater formed nearby. Reports from affected residents indicate a lack of essential resources such as drinking water, electricity, and gas. Tragically, nine individuals lost their lives, and six individuals remain missing in Hebei province.

The consequences of the rainstorm have extended to transportation as well. Hundreds of train passengers found themselves stranded on the outskirts of Beijing, with some enduring a 30-hour ordeal without food. The severe conditions and the fear of landslides have created a sense of helplessness. Passengers expressed their concerns regarding the inability to receive supplies and the growing hunger among those onboard.

As the affected areas in Beijing and neighboring provinces grapple with the aftermath of this devastating rainstorm, efforts are underway to support rescue and relief operations. The focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of survivors, rehabilitating damaged infrastructure, and addressing the long-term consequences of this disaster.

