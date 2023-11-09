Record-Breaking Summer: Extreme Heat and Wildfires Impact Vacationers

From scorching temperatures to devastating wildfires, this summer has been a challenging one for vacationers around the world. The sweltering heatwaves that swept across Southern Europe made life uncomfortable, and even dangerous, for tourists and locals alike. In Italy, red alert heat warnings were issued, urging tourists to stay hydrated and seek shade. The heat in Athens was so extreme that authorities had to temporarily close down key tourist sites, including the Acropolis, during the hottest part of the day.

But it wasn’t just the heat that travelers had to contend with. Extreme weather events, such as hailstorms in northern Italy and record-breaking temperatures in the US, added to the challenges. America’s national parks, including Death Valley and the Grand Canyon, saw several deaths suspected to be heat-related. Parks management took precautions by posting QR codes at trailheads to provide information on water and shelter.

Meanwhile, in China, tourists flocked to the Flaming Mountains in Xinjiang province to experience extreme heat “tourism.” Wearing hats and carrying umbrellas, they took selfies next to a huge thermometer showing a surface temperature of 176°F.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat also led to devastating wildfires. Countries like Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and Greece experienced outbreaks, with the island of Rhodes being particularly affected. As flames approached, thousands of tourists and residents were evacuated to makeshift accommodations in other parts of the island.

Despite these challenges, it’s important to remember that not every vacation was ruined. Many lucky travelers enjoyed trouble-free vacations around the world, creating smiling poolside selfies instead of angry tweets from airport departure lounges. While this summer may be remembered for its hardships, it’s a reminder that unpredictable events can occur, and vacationers should always be prepared and adaptable.