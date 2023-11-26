“Tragic Incident at University Concert Leaves Several Dead and Injured”

A harrowing incident unfolded at Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala, India, during a concert, resulting in the loss of multiple lives and numerous injuries. The stampede occurred on Saturday night, leaving officials and witnesses heartbroken and devastated by the tragic turn of events.

The concert, part of a tech fest held at the university’s outdoor auditorium, was meant to be a joyful occasion. However, as the rain started pouring down, attendees rushed inside seeking shelter, leading to an overwhelming surge of people that quickly spiraled into chaos. In the midst of the commotion, several individuals tripped and fell, only to be trampled by the panicked crowd.

Local law enforcement reported that at least four people lost their lives in the stampede, while approximately 64 others sustained injuries of varying degrees. The injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals to receive medical attention, with four of them currently in critical condition.

The news of the tragic incident spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from individuals across the nation. Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala’s state governor, expressed deep shock and extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the loss. The well-known singer slated to perform at the concert, Nikhita Gandhi, also shared her profound sadness, emphasizing the unforeseen and heartbreaking nature of the incident.

In the wake of this tragedy, the university authorities made the difficult decision to cancel several events originally scheduled for the following day. This was done to prioritize the well-being and safety of the students and attendees, allowing them time to mourn and recover from the emotional toll of the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

