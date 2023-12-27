Health Crisis Looms in Gaza as Infectious Diseases Surge

The current situation in Gaza paints a grim picture, with health workers and global health organizations sounding the alarm on an impending infectious disease crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the spread of illness in Gaza may ultimately claim more lives than the recent offensive carried out by Israel. Infectious diseases are rapidly increasing, with over 100,000 reported cases of diarrhea, particularly affecting children whose rates have skyrocketed to 25 times higher than before the war.

The conflict has not only torn apart Gaza’s healthcare system but has also destroyed its disease surveillance capabilities. The devastation has prompted global health groups and healthcare professionals to do what they can to detect and prevent outbreaks in this dire situation.

Prior to the war, despite the Israeli blockade, Gaza had a reasonably effective public health system. The population had access to solid vaccination rates, a network of hospitals, and efficient disease surveillance. However, since the Hamas attack on October 7, Gaza’s health infrastructure, including the disease surveillance system, has crumbled due to Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive. Hospitals have been targeted, with accusations that Hamas is using them as hiding places for weapons and fighters. As a result, only a quarter of Gaza’s hospitals remain partially operational, severely impacting the region’s ability to respond to infectious diseases.

The collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system is evident on the ground. Dr. Tahrir Al-Sheikh, a pediatrician, has witnessed the deterioration firsthand. She used to culture bacteria and prescribe targeted medication based on the results. However, in the current situation, she no longer has the resources to perform cultures, leading to the rapid spread of infections. Cases of diarrhea, for example, have become increasingly severe, with infants experiencing up to 20 bowel movements per day. Respiratory illnesses have also surged, with some becoming resistant to treatment. Unfortunately, due to the lack of equipment, doctors like Dr. Al-Sheikh cannot accurately diagnose whether these cases are related to COVID-19 or other infections.

The conditions in Gaza, such as overcrowding and the scarcity of resources like clean water, sanitation, and proper nutrition, have created a breeding ground for the spread of infectious diseases. The influx of displaced people seeking shelter in schools-turned-refugee camps and apartments designed for a few inhabitants but now housing dozens exacerbates the risk. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports dire conditions in these shelters, with a severe shortage of toilets, showers, and hygiene supplies, further compounding the health crisis.

The combination of compromised immune systems, a harsh winter, destroyed hospitals, and limited access to basic services has created what experts describe as a “cauldron of possibility for infectious disease.” The lack of antibiotics and difficulties in accessing medical care pose a significant threat. Even simple infections could turn deadly without proper treatment, painting a gloomy picture of the infectious disaster waiting to happen in Gaza.

Amidst this impending crisis, global health organizations are working tirelessly to ramp up disease surveillance efforts in Gaza. The WHO, for example, is trying to revive local laboratories for pathogen screening while exploring options for bringing mobile laboratories from outside Gaza. The goal is to detect and respond rapidly to infectious disease outbreaks. However, logistical challenges present obstacles, especially when it comes to transporting specimens for testing.

Regular and sustained humanitarian aid is crucial to prevent the escalation of the health crisis. UNRWA emphasizes the importance of providing hygiene supplies, vaccines, and chlorine tablets to the region. These measures serve as vital disease prevention strategies.

The current situation is tenuous, as experts acknowledge that the absence of deadly outbreaks thus far is due in part to pre-war vaccinations. However, the true test lies in disease surveillance to identify the initial cases of serious infections before they escalate. Timely containment is essential to avoid a devastating impact on the most vulnerable populations.

FAQ

Source: NPR