Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israel Continues Attacks on Southern Strip

Israel has intensified its attacks on the southern half of the Gaza Strip, resulting in a rising death toll, particularly among women and children. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that at least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed on Friday. Furthermore, the overall death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October has now surpassed 15,200.

The Israeli military has been urged by the United States and other countries to take greater measures to protect Palestinian civilians. However, the airstrikes and shelling from tanks and navy gunships continue unabated. The military claims to have hit more than 400 Hamas targets across Gaza in the past day alone, with Khan Younis being heavily targeted. As a result of the attacks, thousands of people have been wounded and tens of thousands have been displaced.

In response to the escalating violence, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have fired a barrage of rockets on southern Israel. Although there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, the situation remains volatile.

In an attempt to evacuate targeted neighborhoods, the Israeli military has published an online map indicating hundreds of numbered parcels in the Gaza Strip. Residents have been asked to familiarize themselves with the parcel number of their location to prepare for evacuation warnings.

The use of the map has caused panic, fear, and confusion among the residents, especially in the densely populated southern area. With limited options for escape, many are left with no choice but to move within the restricted territory. The constant bombardment has created a desperate situation, leaving people feeling trapped and without a safe place to seek refuge.

As the conflict continues, concerns for the safety of hostages held by Hamas and other militants have also intensified. The collapse of the truce shattered the hopes of families who were anticipating the release of their loved ones. Tragically, a 70-year-old woman held by Hamas was declared dead, and the total number of known dead hostages now stands at eight.

The international community, including the United States, is closely monitoring the situation and seeking ways to address the ongoing crisis. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attending the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, is expected to propose strategies that prioritize the involvement of Palestinian voices in planning the future of the Gaza Strip. The Biden administration continues to advocate for a two-state solution, emphasizing coexistence between Israel and a Palestinian state.

