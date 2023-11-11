Healthcare Facilities in North Gaza Struggle Amidst Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict in Gaza persists, healthcare facilities in the region, particularly in the northern part, are facing immense challenges and are under extreme duress. Israeli forces continue their advance, intensifying their attacks on several hospitals, resulting in direct hits and causing casualties among patients and tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge within these facilities. The situation has prompted the closure of at least four hospitals and threatens the ability of medical staff to provide much-needed care to the sick and wounded.

In a statement from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, it was revealed that Israeli tanks have been encircling the hospitals from all directions, leaving healthcare workers and patients trapped inside. The head of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, described the situation as a “day of war on hospitals.” He shared the dire conditions within the hospital, with the sick and wounded filling the corridors, making it nearly impossible to perform necessary surgical operations. The sheer number of patients has overwhelmed the hospital, leaving medical professionals with the difficult task of deciding who to prioritize for treatment.

The encirclement of several hospitals has led to a state of panic among the people seeking shelter within these facilities. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have closed a 100-meter perimeter around some hospitals, effectively preventing people from leaving, even with requests for safe passage. The hazardous conditions outside and the repeated airstrikes have made the journey to safety treacherous. The fear and uncertainty have left patients and their families trapped inside, unable to access the medical care they need.

To make matters worse, the Israeli forces have targeted hospitals repeatedly. Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, was struck multiple times, including the courtyard and obstetrics department. As a result, lives have been lost, and many more have been injured. The Al-Nasr Medical Center, which houses hospitals for children, was also hit, resulting in additional casualties.

These attacks on healthcare facilities have prompted international concern. Human Rights Watch reviewed satellite images that showed Israeli forces encircling Al-Shifa Hospital, emphasizing that targeting all civilian structures and failing to provide safe passage or safe alternatives for civilians is unacceptable. The organization called on world leaders to take action to prevent further atrocities.

In the midst of the chaos, healthcare workers on the ground have been risking their lives to provide care to those in need. Dr. Ahmed Mokhallalati, a surgeon at Al-Shifa Hospital, described the constant attacks and the impact on patients. Many have been forced to leave without receiving necessary treatments or surgeries due to the continuous targeting of the hospital. The supposed safety of the hospital has been shattered, leaving those inside in constant fear.

The situation has also affected other hospitals, including Al-Quds Hospital, where Israeli snipers have been shooting at the facility. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported casualties among displaced Palestinians sheltering at the hospital, further highlighting the dire circumstances faced by healthcare facilities and the people seeking refuge in them.

The ongoing conflict has taken a devastating toll on Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure. According to the World Health Organization, 22 hospitals and a total of 36 health facilities have been damaged since the beginning of the war. Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 18 out of 35 hospitals are currently out of service, severely limiting the capacity to provide medical care to the population. The destruction and closure of healthcare facilities threaten the well-being and lives of countless individuals in need of urgent medical attention.

