The Head of Israel’s Security Service Acknowledges Underestimating Hamas Attack

JERUSALEM — In a recent message to the members of Israel’s Shin Bet security service and their families, Ronen Bar, the head of the organization, took responsibility for misjudging the severity of the Hamas attack that occurred on October 7, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 1,400 Israelis.

Bar expressed deep regret, admitting that despite taking several precautionary measures, they were unable to gather sufficient early warning to prevent the attack. His message, which has been obtained by the press, shed light on the misjudgment that led to such devastating consequences.

The Shin Bet is the driving force behind Israel’s efforts to monitor and track Palestinian militants. Days prior to the attack, reports emerged that Bar had been summoned to the office due to abnormal activity detected in Gaza. However, it was believed by officials that the attack would be limited in nature.

