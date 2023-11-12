The Strained Relationship: Biden’s Israel Policy and Its Impact on Arab American Voters in Michigan

In Farmington Hills, Michigan, Imran Shehada sits in a brightly lit conference room, overcome with grief and exhaustion. His cousin, a dentist in Gaza, was killed along with his daughter and two adult sons in an airstrike. This devastating loss is just one of many that the Arab American community in Michigan has experienced.

The citizens of Dearborn and Farmington Hills, home to a significant population of Arab Americans, are feeling abandoned by their representatives in government. As the death toll in Palestine continues to rise, they believe that the Biden administration has shown apathy towards Palestinian lives and unconditional support for Israel’s military operations. This sentiment has led to a significant drop in support for Biden among Arab Americans, with many considering sitting out the next presidential election.

The Arab American community in Michigan is diverse, with individuals tracing their ancestral roots back to countries like Lebanon, historic Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. However, they share a common feeling of being ignored by those in power. A recent poll found that 68 percent of Arab Americans nationwide support a ceasefire in Gaza and believe that the U.S. should stop sending military supplies to Israel.

The strained relationship between the Biden administration and Arab American voters in Michigan is a stark departure from the support he received in the 2020 election. Many are disillusioned by the fact that their tax dollars are being used to fund weapons that kill their loved ones. The frustration extends to members of Congress as well, who seem more concerned with the words of Rep. Rashida Tlaib than the deaths of children in Gaza.

The erroneous classification of Arab Americans as part of the white population by the U.S. Census only exacerbates the challenges faced by this community. With roots in 22 different countries and a range of experiences and beliefs, Arab Americans in Michigan are not a monolithic voting bloc. Their political preferences have shifted over time, from being reliable Republican voters in 2000 to leaning towards Democrats post-9/11. In the 2020 election, 74 percent of Arab Americans held a favorable view of Biden, but that support has since dwindled.

Dearborn, with its history as a company town and a migrant town, perfectly embodies the Midwestern spirit. Arab immigrants first arrived in the Detroit area in the late 1800s, seeking employment in the auto industry. The shift in their political preferences reflects the changing dynamics of American politics.

As the citizens of Michigan’s Arab American community grapple with the impact of Biden’s Israel policy, the rift between them and their representatives in government continues to grow. The upcoming presidential election will be a crucial moment for Arab American voters to express their frustrations and demand accountability.

