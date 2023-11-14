The Ukrainian Air Force is deeply saddened by the untimely death of a courageous pilot who was a valued member of the esteemed “Ghost of Kyiv” unit. Andriy Pilshchikov, known by his call sign “Juice,” tragically lost his life along with two other pilots during a combat mission when two L-39 combat trainer aircraft collided in mid-air. The incident occurred on Friday, August 25, and has left a profound void in the hearts of his comrades and the entire aviation community of Ukraine.

Pilshchikov was not merely an exceptional pilot, but a young officer characterized by his impressive knowledge and talents. His aspirations stretched beyond the horizon of Ukrainian aviation, as he dreamed of maneuvering F-16s in the country’s skies. His devotion to combat aviation and his remarkable contributions to the Air Force’s reforms were acknowledged and admired by his peers.

In his relentless pursuit of excellence, Pilshchikov tirelessly campaigned for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets, advocating for the enhancement of Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. As a MiG-29 pilot, he played a vital role in the defense of central and northern Ukraine during the onset of the war. Regrettably, he was unable to fulfill his dream of flying American planes, as he tragically passed away just when the horizon held promise for the procurement of F-16s.

While Pilshchikov’s passing is a great loss, his legacy will continue to inspire and guide. His deep-rooted belief in the importance of Western support and the provision of American fighter jets to Ukraine was shared in an interview with CNN. Pilshchikov emphasized that a robust counteroffensive, aided by advanced weaponry, would yield greater effectiveness and enhanced safety for Ukrainian ground forces.

The Air Force expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased pilots. Their loss is irreparable, and the entire nation mourns alongside them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recognizing Pilshchikov’s significant contributions to his country, described the plane crash as a “disaster” and assured that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

In a positive development, Ukraine has secured an agreement with countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark for the supply of F-16 fighter jets. This strategic alliance, hailed by President Zelensky, will undoubtedly bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Furthermore, the United States has announced its commitment to training Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16s, with English language training scheduled for September and flying training expected to commence in October.

Pilshchikov’s passion for aviation led him to establish strong connections with American government officials and California-based pilots. Through his tireless efforts and advocacy, he played a pivotal role in promoting the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Air Force. His ideas have borne remarkable results, yielding important decisions and garnering unwavering support for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.

The Ukrainian Air Force and the entire nation will forever hold Andriy Pilshchikov, the exceptional pilot known as “Juice,” in their hearts. His legacy will serve as an inspiration for future generations of pilots, reminding them of the importance of unwavering dedication and courageous pursuit of a brighter future for Ukraine.

