The EU’s Struggle with Instability in Western Africa

European Union foreign and defense ministers recently gathered in Spain to discuss the surge of coups in western African countries. The most recent coup in Gabon, following a similar occurrence in Niger, highlights the weakening influence and policy failures of the EU in the Sahel region and beyond.

While the situations in Gabon and Niger differed, with doubts surrounding the validity of the recent election in Gabon, the coup in Niger poses a more significant challenge for the EU. Niger is a crucial ally for the EU’s efforts to combat militant Islamist groups and serves as a key base for their regional endeavors.

During the meetings in Toledo, the EU agreed to establish a legal framework for imposing sanctions on those involved in the Niger coup, mirroring the actions already taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). ECOWAS has also discussed the possibility of military intervention if the coup leaders fail to restore constitutional order.

The EU is in a “listening mode” regarding the potential military intervention proposed by ECOWAS, emphasizing the importance of African-led solutions to African problems. However, there are differing views among EU member states, with some advocating for diplomacy rather than military action.

The EU now faces the challenge of reassessing its approach and next steps as it loses influence in the Sahel region. Anti-French sentiment is surging, and other powers, such as Russia’s Wagner Group and China, are seeking to expand their influence in the region.

While no immediate answers were given during the Toledo meetings, there was a consensus on the importance of democracies supporting one another in times of crisis. Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin emphasized the need for sustained investment in humanitarian, development, and security dimensions in Africa.

In the shorter term, the EU must decide whether France should maintain its military presence in Niger. Recent tensions in Mali resulted in the withdrawal of French anti-insurgency forces from the country. The ruling junta in Niger has called for the withdrawal of French troops stationed there. However, there are varying opinions on the matter, with some suggesting that France should leave entirely.

As the EU grapples with these challenges, it is clear that a comprehensive and nuanced strategy is required to address the instability in western African countries and ensure a more prosperous and secure future for the region.