Sharad Pawar Not Invited for Ram Temple Inauguration, but Accepts the Significance

In a recent statement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar confirmed that he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held on January 22. Despite not being officially invited, Pawar acknowledges the significance of the temple’s construction and expresses his satisfaction with its development.

Pawar believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may be utilizing the temple issue for political gains. He suggests that the ruling party lacks substantial programs to garner support from the people, and therefore, they may be attempting to generate a different viewpoint. However, he does not question the temple’s construction and appreciates the contributions made by numerous individuals towards its realization.

Contrary to the need for explicit invitations, Pawar’s ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, affirms that their party president, Uddhav Thackeray, does not require an invitation to visit Ayodhya for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. This further emphasizes the unity and commitment of the political parties towards the temple’s establishment.

While some opposition parties have declined the invitation for the ceremony, there is a division within the ‘INDIA’ bloc regarding attendance. The Trinamool Congress, along with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), will not be participating in the event, asserting their belief in the separation of politics and religion. On the other hand, the Congress has expressed gratitude to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the invitation but has not disclosed its decision on attending the consecration ceremony.

With nearly 6,000 attendees expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ceremony holds immense significance as a symbolic moment in India’s cultural and religious history. While Pawar may not have received an invitation, his remarks demonstrate an understanding of the temple’s importance and the broader political landscape surrounding it.

