Sharad Pawar Not Invited for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Inauguration, NCP Chief Clarifies

In a recent statement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar denied receiving an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. Pawar expressed his skepticism towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of using the Ram temple issue for political gains. He further suggested that the ruling party lacks concrete programs to gain public support, resulting in their attempts to create a different narrative.

Contrary to the speculations, Pawar did express his contentment over the construction of the temple and acknowledged the contributions made by many individuals in realizing the project. However, he questioned the BJP’s motives and wondered if they were exploiting the issue for political or commercial purposes.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, an ally of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, made it clear that they do not require an invitation for their party president, Uddhav Thackeray, to visit Ayodhya during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Sena MP Sanjay Raut highlighted that they have been actively present in Ayodhya before the BJP, implying their strong commitment to the cause.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will not be attending the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. A senior TMC leader clarified that they believe in keeping politics separate from religious matters.

While the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has already declined the invitation, there is a division within the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc regarding their participation in the ceremony. The Congress party, on the other hand, expressed gratitude towards the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for extending the invitation but has not yet finalized their decision.

The consecration ceremony is expected to witness the presence of nearly 6,000 individuals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

FAQs

1. Was Sharad Pawar invited for the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya?

No, Sharad Pawar has clarified that he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

2. What did Sharad Pawar say about the BJP’s involvement with the Ram temple issue?

Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of playing politics in the name of the Ram temple and suggested that they do not have concrete programs to gain public support.

3. Will Mamata Banerjee attend the inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya?

No, the Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will not be attending the ceremony as they believe in keeping politics separate from religion.

4. Has the Congress party confirmed their attendance at the consecration ceremony?

The Congress party has expressed gratitude for the invitation but has not yet revealed their stand on attending the ceremony.