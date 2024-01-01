Has Brexit Lived Up to Expectations? Public Opinion Remains Divided

A recent poll conducted by Opinium reveals that a significant majority of British citizens view the country’s departure from the European Union as a disappointment. While the findings demonstrate varying perceptions on the impact of Brexit, there is a prevailing sentiment that it has had negative consequences for the UK.

One of the prevailing concerns voiced by respondents is the perceived increase in prices. Many believe that Brexit has directly contributed to higher costs in shops. Additionally, there is a belief that the government’s attempts to control immigration have been thwarted, which has further damaged the economy.

Interestingly, only a small number of participants feel that Brexit has had a positive influence on their personal financial situation. In contrast, a significant portion, 35%, believe that it has negatively affected their finances. Moreover, when it comes to the National Health Service (NHS), a mere 9% of respondents believe that Brexit has benefited this vital institution, while 47% believe it has had a detrimental impact.

These findings pose challenges for the government, particularly for those who have supported Brexit. Rishi Sunak, in particular, has been an advocate for leaving the EU, claiming that it would bolster the UK’s economy. However, only 7% of participants believe that Brexit has helped keep prices low in UK shops. A staggering 63% see it as a significant factor in the ongoing cost of living crisis and in fueling inflation.

It is crucial to note that these sentiments come three years after the UK’s departure from the EU single market and customs union. While the referendum remains a divisive issue, public opinion suggests that leaving the bloc has not been entirely beneficial for the country as a whole.

During the Vote Leave campaign, there were promises of economic growth, increased trade, and the regaining of control over the UK’s borders. Notably, the campaign also claimed that leaving the EU would result in an extra £350 million for the NHS each week. However, this anticipated funding has not been realized.

Experts now assert that many of the touted benefits of Brexit have not materialized. As a result, public perception has shifted from initial positivity to an overwhelming lack of support for leaving the EU. It appears that the promise of a new and prosperous global trade system has not yet come to fruition, as only 15% of participants in the poll believe that Brexit has been advantageous for UK firms in terms of importing goods from outside the EU.

While public opinion remains divided, these findings offer valuable insights into how Brexit has been perceived by British citizens. The challenges and setbacks associated with the departure from the EU continue to shape the public’s perception of this historic decision.

