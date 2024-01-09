Facing Resistance: The Ongoing Struggle in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, there have been claims of a shift in the strategy employed by the Israeli army. Referred to as the “third phase,” this new approach is said to involve a reduction in deep military operations within the Gaza Strip, while focusing on targeted strikes against Hamas strongholds. However, the success of this alleged shift remains uncertain, as recent events have shown the resilience and determination of the Palestinian Resistance.

One must question the meaning of the “third phase” when considering the objectives of the previous stages. While Israeli officials may argue they have achieved partial or complete success in dismantling the Resistance and neutralizing Hamas’ capabilities, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. On what was declared the “harshest day” for the Israeli military in Gaza since the start of the war, Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades managed to thwart potential progress for the supposed third phase. Israeli forces admitted that nine officers were killed and numerous others wounded, while rockets were launched towards Tel Aviv from southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance’s ability to retaliate and persist despite Israeli advancements indicates a significant obstacle for the Israeli government. With their recent rocket barrage from northern Gaza towards Israeli cities, it is evident that the resistance continues to pose a formidable challenge even in areas that were intended to be pacified during the supposed first phase. This raises doubts about the feasibility and effectiveness of the announced third phase, as Israel has yet to achieve its intended objectives.

The question remains: what comes next in this ongoing conflict? The notion of a third phase could potentially be an attempt by Israel to slowly end the war without making an official declaration. For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintaining a sense of urgency and crisis is crucial for his political survival. However, the decision to continue the war or reach a resolution does not solely lie in his hands.

Regardless of Israel’s chosen strategy, it must grapple with the reality that the Palestinian Resistance has proven its resilience and determination. If Israel continues its aggressive approach, it risks facing further losses and challenges. On the other hand, retreating to buffer zones or even fully withdrawing from Gaza may play into the hands of the Palestinian Resistance, whose guerrilla fighting tactics have proven to be effective. Either way, Netanyahu’s days in power may be limited, as the outcome of this conflict will undoubtedly have consequences for his political career.

As the situation in Gaza continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize the complexities of the conflict and the endurance of the Palestinian Resistance. Only time will tell what the future holds, but one thing remains certain: the struggle for justice and self-determination in Palestine persists.

