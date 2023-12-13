Challenging Weather Conditions and Ongoing Conflict Amplify Difficulties for Displaced Palestinians

The plight of displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza is further compounded by unforgiving weather conditions and escalating Israeli aggression. As they seek refuge in crowded shelters to escape the ongoing war, they now face strong winds, torrential rain, and flooding that pose additional challenges.

The lack of proper sewage facilities in these overcrowded shelters increases the risk of disease outbreaks. The Ministry of Health in the Palestinian territory has reported the spread of infectious diseases, with over 360,000 cases already identified among the 1.9 million displaced individuals affected by Israel’s military campaign.

In its recent situational update, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted cases of meningitis, chickenpox, jaundice, and upper respiratory tract infections among the displaced population. The report also revealed that out of the enclave’s 36 hospitals, only 11 are operational and capable of admitting new patients.

This limited healthcare capacity has resulted in alarming occupancy rates, with inpatient departments accommodating up to 206% of their capacity, and intensive care units operating at 250% capacity.

Following a weeklong humanitarian truce agreed with Hamas, Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on December 1. Since Hamas initiated the attacks on southern Israel on October 7, the relentless air and ground attacks by the Israeli forces have claimed the lives of at least 18,412 Palestinians and left over 46,480 others injured. These numbers include approximately 1,150 Israeli casualties and 240 hostages taken by Hamas.

