Tragic Accident Claims Life of Bloomsbury USA President

In a devastating turn of events, Adrienne Vaughan, the president of Bloomsbury USA publishing house, lost her life in a speedboat accident off the coast of Italy. While enjoying a family trip near the Amalfi coast, their chartered speedboat collided with a sailing ship hosting a wedding reception.

The impact of the crash launched Vaughan into the water, where she tragically landed between the hulls of the two vessels and was fatally struck by the speedboat’s propeller. Her husband, Mike White, and their children, Leanna and Mason, were also on board and experienced injuries to varying degrees.

Eyewitnesses on the sailing ship, “Tortuga,” captured the chaos on video as partygoers suddenly stopped dancing to the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” and rushed to the sides of the vessel to witness the aftermath of the collision. Vaughan’s teenage daughter, bobbing in the waves, caught the attention of concerned onlookers.

Meanwhile, Vaughan’s husband and children fought to support her in the water until rescue arrived. Pietro Iuzzolino, a bartender on the sailing ship, described the horrific scene he witnessed, with Vaughan visibly injured and in a critical condition.

Medical responders and a helicopter were swiftly called to the scene to provide aid to the injured passengers. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Vaughan’s injuries were too severe, and she passed away before she could be transported to a hospital.

While her husband underwent surgery for his injuries, their children, fortunately, escaped physical harm but required treatment for shock. The speedboat driver, who was also injured in the collision, reportedly failed toxicology tests, raising suspicions of intoxication.

Adrienne Vaughan, who had recently taken on the role of president at Bloomsbury USA, was a talented and accomplished publishing executive. Her tragic passing has left her colleagues and the publishing community mourning her loss.

At this time, Bloomsbury USA has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities will continue to gather information to determine the cause of the collision and any potential factors that may have contributed to this devastating accident.