Incredible Drone Footage Captures High-Flying Cable Car Rescue in Pakistan

A heart-stopping drone video has emerged, showcasing a hair-raising rescue operation that saved six children and two adults from a perilous situation inside a cable car in Pakistan’s remote region of Battagram. The footage, obtained by the BBC and Sky News, shows the cable car precariously dangling some 900 feet above a ravine after one of the cables broke.

In the dramatic footage, one of the adults can be seen desperately clinging to the chassis of the listing gondola, while a child appears to be on the phone inside the car. The drone circles just feet away, capturing the nerve-wracking scene as the passengers await their daring rescue.

Fortunately, after a 16-hour ordeal, a rescue operation involving helicopters and military commandos managed to save the passengers from their terrifying predicament. The youngest child was plucked to safety by a soldier attached to a chopper, while the others were lowered to the ground in a makeshift chairlift that was devised using a wooden bed frame and ropes.

The young survivors expressed their immense relief and gratitude after returning safely to the ground. Fifteen-year-old Osama Sharif described the rescue as a “miraculous” event that he witnessed firsthand, while Attaullah Shah, another child onboard, revealed his initial fear that it was all over when the cable broke.

The rescue was carried out by an impressive team of individuals, including zipliner and adventure tourism operator Muhammad Ali Swati. Ali Swati, summoned to aid in the mission, calmed the frightened passengers by instructing them on safety gear and ensuring a protective rope was tied behind them, with the assistance of army personnel and civilians.

Although the operation encountered a minor setback when Ali Swati’s hand got trapped in a taut rope, he was able to free himself thanks to the coordination of the other rescuers. Another rescuer, Sahib Khan, who hails from a family specializing in building cable cars, played a crucial role in rigging the improvised zipline used in the rescue effort.

As the investigation progresses, cable car owner Gul Zareen has been arrested on multiple charges, including endangering valuable lives and negligence.

This awe-inspiring drone footage serves as a reminder of the incredible bravery and skill demonstrated by the rescue team and highlights the importance of rapid and effective emergency response in critical situations.