US Firmly Opposes Forced Relocation of Palestinians, Vice President Affirms

Vice President Kamala Harris reassured Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the weekend that the United States will not permit the forced relocation of Palestinians or any changes to the current border of the Gaza Strip. In a statement issued by her office, Harris made it clear that under no circumstances would the US support the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the siege of Gaza, or any redrawing of Gaza’s borders.

Harris, currently attending the COP 28 summit in Dubai, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, holding discussions with leaders from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan during the climate summit. The vice president emphasized that while the US recognizes Israel’s legitimate military objectives in Gaza, the civilian casualties and suffering in the region have been devastating. Harris also stated that she had spoken extensively with key leaders in the area regarding the US’s expectations for post-conflict planning.

Concerns have been voiced by regional leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, about the possibility of Israel taking advantage of the conflict to annex parts of Gaza or forcibly remove Palestinian residents. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alluded to Israel maintaining a significant security presence in post-war Gaza but has not provided specifics about its nature. During their meeting, Harris and Sisi discussed various ideas for post-conflict planning, including reconstruction, security, and governance.

The vice president stressed that these efforts to rebuild Gaza and ensure sustainable peace must be pursued with a clear political vision that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state under the leadership of a reinvigorated Palestinian Authority. Harris underscored the importance of international support and collaboration from regional countries for these endeavors.

Furthermore, in an additional White House official statement, it was revealed that Harris had a conversation with the Emir of Qatar regarding negotiations to halt hostilities between Israel and Hamas. It was reported that the talks had reached an impasse, leading to the recall of Israel’s negotiating team.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can Palestinians be forcibly relocated from Gaza or the West Bank?

No, the United States categorically opposes the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank.

Will the US support any redrawing of the borders of Gaza?

No, the United States does not condone any attempts to redraw the borders of Gaza.

What role does the US expect Israel to play after the conflict in Gaza ends?

The specifics of Israel’s role in post-conflict Gaza are currently unclear. However, discussions have taken place regarding post-conflict planning, including efforts on reconstruction, security, and governance.

Is it important for the Palestinians to have a political horizon and international support?

Yes, Vice President Harris emphasized that any efforts for post-conflict reconstruction and peace in Gaza must be pursued within the framework of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people, leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state. Additionally, it is crucial for these endeavors to receive significant support from the international community and regional countries.

Sources: CNN