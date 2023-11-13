Kamala Harris and President Biden Poised for Reelection, Despite Hurdles

Vice President Kamala Harris remains confident that she and President Biden will secure a second term in office, despite criticisms from Republicans and concerns about the president’s age among some Democrats. In an interview with CBS News, Harris expressed her belief that there is too much at stake for them to not be reelected and that the American people recognize this.

At 58 years old, Harris acknowledged the potential for assuming the role of commander in chief if necessary due to Biden’s age. However, she expressed her confidence in Biden’s abilities and stated that he will be just fine in his responsibilities as president.

Harris’s remarks came during her visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, her third trip to Southeast Asia as vice president. She attended a summit of Southeast Asian countries, where she discussed the significance of the South China Sea for the global supply chain. Highlighting that one-third of global trade occurs in those waters, Harris emphasized the importance of their security, openness, freedom of navigation, and enforcement of maritime law.

The vice president also shared her concerns about an expected meeting between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they might discuss providing Moscow with weapons for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Harris strongly condemned such actions, referring to them as a “huge mistake” that would only further isolate both Russia and North Korea.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Harris pointed out that Russia’s strategic failure is evident as the conflict continues despite early predictions of a quick resolution. She emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people who are still fighting.

As Harris continues to work closely with President Biden, she commended his leadership and the transformative accomplishments of their administration. She stressed the importance of having a leader who takes action and gets things done, which she believes the American people truly value.

