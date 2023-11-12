India Engages with Global Allies to Counter Canada’s Allegations in Nijjar’s Killing

New Delhi, September 22 – India has been actively reaching out to friendly countries to counter Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attempts to internationalize his allegations of a potential Indian connection to the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Indian diplomats have engaged in conversations with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, outlining India’s position and highlighting the need for specific information from Canada to cooperate in the investigation. India has also shared precise information on the issue of safe havens provided to gangsters and terrorists who have evaded the law in India using false passports.

One key aspect discussed in these conversations is Canada’s historical denial of Indian requests for extradition over the past three decades. In light of these concerns, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has asserted that the United States will stand up for its principles and closely consult with allies like Canada regarding their law enforcement and diplomatic processes.

India has made it clear that it is willing to consider any specific information provided by Canada, but no such information has been shared thus far. While the suspension of visa services by Indian missions in Canada may impact people’s movement, it will not affect exports or disrupt the temporarily deferred Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, according to the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC). The EEPC expressed confidence that the current standoff is temporary and will be resolved diplomatically, emphasizing the longstanding partnership between India and Canada.

