SURREY, British Columbia — The assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has taken a chilling turn as new evidence suggests a larger and more organized operation than previously thought. Video footage reviewed by The Washington Post, along with witness accounts, reveals that at least six men and two vehicles were involved in the killing outside Nijjar’s place of worship.

The local Sikh community is frustrated with the lack of information provided by authorities regarding their investigation into the June 18 incident. Complaints have been made about the slow response of the police, as well as their failure to visit nearby businesses and residents for possible leads.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shocked the nation when he announced in Canada’s House of Commons that they were pursuing “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government may have carried out the assassination. These allegations were based on information shared by one of Canada’s intelligence-sharing partners in the Five Eyes alliance.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was the president of the gurdwara where the incident took place. He was a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India. Nijjar had been receiving death threats prior to his assassination.

The Khalistan movement is considered illegal in India, and Nijjar himself had been labelled a “fugitive terrorist” by India’s National Investigation Agency. The government of Narendra Modi vehemently denies any involvement in Nijjar’s death and suggests that Trudeau’s comments were an attempt to divert attention from the issue of Canada harboring individuals considered terrorists by India.

The video footage captured by the gurdwara security camera provides a horrifying glimpse into the assassination. It shows Nijjar’s truck being followed by a white sedan. The vehicles eventually come side-by-side, and two men emerge from a covered waiting area and approach Nijjar’s truck, pointing firearms at the driver’s seat. The sedan then drives away, while the two men flee on foot.

Witnesses have reported that approximately 50 bullets were fired, with 34 hitting Nijjar. The scene was described as being covered in blood and shattered glass. As community members rushed to Nijjar’s aid, two leaders from the gurdwara pursued the gunmen in a pickup truck. Another witness claimed to have seen the assailants running through a nearby park before escaping in a silver car occupied by three other men.

One of the most troubling aspects of this case is the delay in police response. Witnesses reported that it took between 12 and 20 minutes for officers to arrive at the scene, despite the neighborhood being regularly patrolled by a significant number of police officers. There was also a reported delay caused by a disagreement between the Surrey Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police over who should lead the investigation.

Months after the assassination, authorities have asked the public for help in identifying the two gunmen and a silver 2008 Toyota Camry. However, community members feel that more should have been done to protect Nijjar prior to the incident and that they have been left in the dark about the progress of the investigation.

In light of these events, concerns arise about the safety and security of individuals involved in separatist movements. The question of how these organized attacks are orchestrated and the motives behind them remain shrouded in mystery. As the investigation continues, the Sikh community and the public at large eagerly await answers to the many lingering questions surrounding the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

FAQ

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the president of a gurdwara and a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, which aims to establish an independent Sikh state in India’s Punjab region. What is the Khalistan movement? The Khalistan movement is a separatist movement seeking to create an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India. What allegations have been made about the Indian government’s involvement? The Canadian government has stated that they are pursuing “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government may have been involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(Note: This article is a creative work based on the given prompt and does not contain factual information about real events or individuals.)