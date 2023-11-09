India and Canada Seeks Collaboration on Nijjar Killing Case

India and Canada are in discussions regarding the Nijjar killing case, with both countries expressing their willingness to collaborate and exchange specific information. The Ministry of External Affairs in India stated that no specific information has been shared by Canada regarding the case, but they remain open to reviewing any evidence provided.

In response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that evidence had been shared with India weeks ago, India’s MEA spokesperson clarified that they have not yet received any specific information. However, India has conveyed to the Canadian side their commitment to examining any evidence that may be presented.

The Nijjar killing case involves the alleged assassination of a Khalistan separatist on Canadian soil. Both India and Canada are keen on establishing the facts surrounding this serious matter and are urging each other to engage in a constructive dialogue.

While there may be differing statements from the two countries, it is evident that they are willing to collaborate and work together to seek accountability in this case. The discussions between India and Canada reflect their mutual desire to uncover the truth and bring justice to those responsible for the alleged crime.

The fact remains that specific information regarding the Nijjar killing case has not yet been shared between the two nations. However, the commitment to cooperation and the pursuit of the truth is a positive step towards resolving this matter.

As the discussions continue, it is hoped that India and Canada can establish a productive and transparent exchange of information. By working together, they can ensure a thorough investigation and reach a resolution that addresses the concerns of both countries.

In conclusion, India and Canada are actively engaged in seeking collaboration and exchanging specific information regarding the Nijjar killing case. Both nations are committed to establishing the facts and holding accountable those responsible for this alleged crime. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, it is hoped that the truth will ultimately prevail.