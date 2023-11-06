Canada-India Relations Strained Over Controversial Sikh Killing

New information has surfaced regarding the strained relationship between Canada and India following the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. A Canadian official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the allegation of Indian involvement in the assassination was based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, with intelligence provided by a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance. This alliance includes the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

While specific details of the intelligence were not disclosed, it is evident that the rift between the two countries has deepened. Earlier this week, India ceased issuing visas to Canadian citizens and demanded a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic staff. This escalatory response comes in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, had been wanted by Indian authorities for several years prior to his death. He was tragically killed outside the temple he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver. The incident highlighted the complexity of the diplomatic situation faced by Prime Minister Trudeau.

As Canada and India navigate this tense period in their relationship, it is imperative to find a path towards reconciliation. Both countries have historically maintained a close alliance, and it is in their mutual interest to address these issues with diplomacy and respect. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether the truth behind Nijjar’s killing will ever come to light.