US Intelligence Agencies Share Information Linking India to Killing of Khalistani Terrorist

New Delhi, September 24 – In a surprising turn of events, reports indicate that information provided by US spy agencies to their Canadian counterparts helped Canada develop intelligence pointing towards a potential Indian link in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The US was unaware of the plot until the killing took place, and if they had any prior information, they would have shared it with Ottawa under the “duty to warn” doctrine.

The US intelligence agencies shared this information deliberately as part of a broader package of inputs gathered by US agencies and the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing project. The reports suggest that Canadian officials had informed Nijjar about the threat to his life but had not disclosed that he was the target of an Indian government plot.

The FBI had also reportedly visited several Sikh leaders in the US, warning them about potential risks following Nijjar’s murder. This development has raised concerns about the safety of the Sikh community and their potential involvement in international terrorism.

While India has been asked to cooperate in the Canadian probe, New Delhi has stated that it is engaged in discussions with its partners. However, Canada has not yet provided specific evidence regarding India’s alleged involvement in the case.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has emphasized the importance of India’s cooperation with Canada in the investigation and expressed the need for both countries to work together to uncover the truth. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has echoed these sentiments, urging India to engage and assist in resolving this serious matter.

The details of the intelligence gathered by Canada about India have not been made public, raising further questions about the extent of India’s alleged involvement. As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how this revelation will impact the diplomatic relations between Canada and India, and what further developments will emerge surrounding this case.

(With agency inputs)