India’s Response to Trudeau’s Accusations Sparks Diplomatic Row

India and Canada are currently embroiled in a heated diplomatic dispute after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Delhi of being involved in the murder of a Canadian Sikh leader. The accusation has triggered strong reactions in India, with many Indians reacting angrily to Trudeau’s comments.

Trudeau claimed that Canadian intelligence was looking into “credible allegations potentially linking” the Indian state to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent campaigner for a separate Sikh homeland who was shot dead in British Columbia. India, however, has labeled this claim as “absurd.”

The rift between the two countries has caused a wave of social media outbursts, with discussions surrounding Canada, Justin Trudeau, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar dominating platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Indians have expressed their support for Delhi, stating that it has delivered a strong response to Canada, and some news websites have even described India’s response as “savage.”

Even India’s main opposition party, Congress, which is typically at odds with the government, has voiced its support, emphasizing the need for resolute action against terrorism that threatens the country’s sovereignty and unity. The party’s spokesperson, Jairam Ramesh, posted a message on X echoing this sentiment.

The unresolved murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada has further fueled tensions between India and Canada. Delhi has previously labeled Nijjar as a terrorist and leader of a militant separatist group, but denies any involvement in his murder. Indian analysts warn that Trudeau’s allegations could deteriorate bilateral relations, criticizing his political alliance with Sikh radicals in Canada and accusing him of seeking Sikh votes.

Smita Prakash, from the Asian News International (ANI) news agency, points out that Trudeau’s accusations have tainted the investigation and judicial process by displaying bias from a position of power and authority. She argues that blaming Indian authorities for the murder prior to seeking their cooperation is counterproductive.

Canada-India relations have progressively strained in recent months. Trudeau’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit was described as “frosty,” and subsequent trade talks between the two countries were canceled. Adding to Trudeau’s trip woes, a problem with his aircraft extended his stay in Delhi, leading to negative coverage in local media.

This ongoing diplomatic row raises questions about the future of India-Canada relations and underscores the complexities of dealing with sensitive issues such as separatism and cross-border crimes. As both countries navigate this strained period, it remains to be seen how they will find common ground and rebuild their relationship.

