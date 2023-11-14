New article: Strengthening India-US Partnership in a Changing World

India and the United States have forged a robust partnership that continues to grow stronger in an ever-changing world. The recent meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the “very compelling need” for the two countries to work together.

The relationship between India and the US has transformed, with both nations now considering each other as “desirable, optimal, and comfortable partners.” This deepening bond is fueled by a shared understanding of the importance of collaboration and mutual respect.

As the External Affairs Minister emphasized during an Indian community event in Washington DC, it is becoming increasingly challenging to place limits on the India-US relationship. The partnership has consistently exceeded expectations and continues to raise the bar for future endeavors.

The India-US partnership is not limited to a few specific domains; it constantly explores new avenues for cooperation, leading to remarkable achievements. The success of the G20 summit, for instance, was a testament to the collaboration between the two nations. Mr. Jaishankar acknowledged the significant contribution and support received from the United States during this landmark event.

Looking ahead, the potential for the India-US partnership is boundless. Just like the ambitious Chandrayaan lunar mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), bilateral ties between India and the US are poised to reach new heights and go even beyond.

In this changing world, the chemistry and comfort between India and the United States are sources of immense hope. These qualities make the partnership natural and instinctive, with both nations recognizing each other as optimal and desirable allies.

During his visit to the US, Mr. Jaishankar also addressed the diplomatic row with Canada, emphasizing the need for open dialogue to resolve issues. He rejected the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Mr. Jaishankar described these allegations as inconsistent with India’s policy and reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment to cooperation and justice.

The External Affairs Minister’s meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin focused on the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation and the co-production of defense articles. This discussion highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthen and deepen their defense ties.

The India-US partnership represents a shining example of how collaboration between nations can lead to significant progress and influence in a rapidly changing world. As both countries continue to strengthen their ties, the potential for even greater achievements is firmly within reach.

