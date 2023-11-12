Puerto Rico Capital Takes Steps to Balance Nightlife and Safety with New Alcohol Regulations

San Juan, the vibrant capital city of Puerto Rico, is known for its energetic nightlife and party culture. However, a recent municipal code is set to bring a change to the late-night revelries. San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero has signed a new measure that will restrict alcohol sales during specific hours, aiming to strike a balance between entertainment and public safety.

The implementation of the new code, expected to take effect in November, will have an impact on countless restaurants and bars throughout San Juan. The decision was met with significant debate, as businesses and residents accustomed to long nights expressed concern about the new regulations. Notably, the code will not apply to hotels and their guests.

San Juan’s historic district, known as Old San Juan, is a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike. The vibrant atmosphere, with drinks flowing and crowds spilling onto the streets, gives the area its unique charm. However, residents of Old San Juan cautiously rejoiced in response to the new regulations.

Often likened to a mix between Disney World and Las Vegas, San Juan has become synonymous with a carefree party atmosphere. Crowds of people carrying drinks are a common sight, particularly in the narrow streets of Old San Juan. Businesses in this area have been known to stay open until 5 a.m., accommodating those who want to enjoy the nightlife until the early hours. This vibrant scene can also be found in other parts of San Juan, such as Loiza Street and La Placita de Santurce, where lively music and bustling markets bring the city to life until dawn.

Under the new code, businesses in San Juan will only be permitted to serve or sell alcohol between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays before public holidays, alcohol sales may extend until 2 a.m. These limitations have sparked mixed reactions among residents and business owners in the city.

Carlos Álvarez, a San Juan resident, voiced his concern about the potential impact on the city’s nightlife. As someone who frequently enjoys late-night parties in Old San Juan, Álvarez believes that the new regulations may force people to start their festivities earlier or seek out underground bars that may emerge as a result of the restrictions. He also highlighted the love of partying deeply ingrained in Puerto Rican culture.

Mayor Romero, however, emphasizes the need for the new code to address issues of violence and excessive noise. He asserts that the regulations will be subject to review every six months to ensure their effectiveness in curbing these concerns. Romero believes that by promoting compliance with the code, San Juan’s economy and tourism industry will grow stronger.

The decision to introduce stricter regulations came in the wake of tragic incidents involving tourists. Two students from New York University were fatally shot on Loiza Street earlier this year, while three mainland U.S. tourists were stabbed in La Perla, Old San Juan. While such incidents are rare, they underscore the need for increased safety measures.

Despite the mayor’s intentions, bar and restaurant owners worry about the potential financial impact of the new regulations and accuse him of favoring hotels, which are exempt from the code. Business owners, still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic and Hurricane Maria, argue that this is not the time to hinder economic growth.

Critics of the new rules also question whether they will be effectively enforced, pointing out that the police currently do not respond to noise complaints or address issues related to public drinking and litter in Old San Juan. Reinaldo Segurola, a resident of the area, describes Puerto Rico’s culture as one of reckless drinking and a lack of control, characterized by loud music and excessive noise.

Ultimately, the introduction of the new municipal code reflects the government’s attempts to strike a balance between maintaining San Juan’s vibrant nightlife and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors. As the code takes effect, it remains to be seen how the city will adapt and evolve to accommodate these changes.