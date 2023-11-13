Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Severe Weather Batters Spain, Causing Fatalities and Disarray

At least two individuals tragically lost their lives in the midst of a powerful storm that wreaked havoc across central Spain. The storm, known as Storm Dana, delivered torrential rainfall and severe consequences throughout the affected regions.

The first victim, a young man in his 20s, met his untimely demise in Casarrubios del Monte, a small town near the city of Toledo. The devastating aftermath of Storm Dana proved fatal for this unfortunate individual. Likewise, another man was discovered deceased in the town of Bargas.

The president of the Castilla La-Mancha region, Emiliano García-Page, shared his heartfelt sympathy for those affected by the storm. He described the impact of Storm Dana as “very hard and hostile.” The region has been significantly impacted, with images depicting upturned vehicles and damaged property serving as a testament to the storm’s ferocity.

García-Page also commended the heroic efforts of the emergency services. Despite the tragic loss of life, numerous individuals were rescued, underlining the dedication and professionalism of those involved in the rescue operations.

In addition to the confirmed fatalities, Spanish authorities have reported a missing 55-year-old woman in Valmojado and two others in the Madrid region. These incidents highlight the widespread disruption caused by Storm Dana.

According to CNN Weather, while the rain is expected to continue in central Spain, including Madrid, on Monday, it will be less widespread and less intense compared to Sunday. As a result, downpours may still occur but with reduced amounts of rainfall.

However, there is good news on the horizon. The weather is predicted to turn dry across much of the country starting from Tuesday, offering some respite to the affected areas.

As the storm approached, residents of Madrid were cautioned by local authorities to remain indoors for their safety. The state meteorological agency, AEMET, issued a warning for Madrid, Toledo, and Cadiz, initially predicting that up to 120 liters per square meter of rain could fall within a 12-hour period in Madrid alone. The coastal city of Valencia had already experienced heavy rainfall prior to the storm’s arrival.

The aftermath of Storm Dana serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of preparedness during such events. The authorities and emergency services continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

