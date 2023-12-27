India Moves Forward: Embracing Heritage and Shifting Perspectives

India, a land with a rich cultural heritage, is undergoing a transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight as he witnessed the nation shedding the mindset of slavery and embracing its true virasat, or heritage. This momentous shift in perception not only impacts Indians themselves but also leaves a lasting impression on the global stage.

During the commemoration of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, a day that honors the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of this occasion. He declared that this day symbolizes a resolute determination to protect and preserve the essence of Bhartiyata, or Indianness. The spirit of bravery, showcased by these valiant figures, continues to inspire and embolden every Indian today.

The international reach of Veer Bal Diwas is growing steadily, with programs being organized not only in India but also in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece. As the world witnesses the celebration of India’s heritage, a shift in perspective occurs. The perception of India moves away from a nation with a history of subjugation to one that stands tall with faith in its people, capabilities, and aspirations.

While acknowledging the undeniable struggles faced by Indians in the past, Prime Minister Modi reminded the audience of the battles of Chamkaur and Sirhind, testaments to the resilience and dignity of the Indian people in the face of cruelty and despotism. These historical chapters must never be forgotten, serving as reminders of the indomitable spirit that defines the nation.

India’s vibrant youth power was praised by Prime Minister Modi, who recognized it as an unmatched resource in the country’s development journey. Looking ahead to the future, Modi emphasized the responsibility of the youth in shaping the India of tomorrow. He envisioned a developed India by 2047, where the youth would enjoy improved health, education, employment opportunities, and an enhanced quality of life. India’s rise as the world’s third-largest economy would yield these benefits, ensuring a prosperous future for its young citizens.

The Prime Minister’s optimistic outlook for India’s future extended beyond its economic growth. He stressed the need for a collective effort to tackle societal challenges. Recognizing the importance of physical and mental health, he encouraged the youth to prioritize their well-being and engage in digital detoxes. Additionally, he emphasized the urgency of combating the drug epidemic, urging religious leaders, civil society organizations, and families to collaborate with the government in a robust national campaign against drugs.

As the world embraces the new India, a nation shedding the mindset of slavery and embracing its heritage, the next 25 years will prove instrumental in showcasing the country’s capabilities. Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering conviction in the potential of India and its youth sets the stage for a brighter future filled with unprecedented opportunities.

